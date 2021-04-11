Nevada GOP censors election official who defended results





Republican LAS VEGAS (AP) Nevadas voted the Secretary of State’s censure, accusing her of failing to thoroughly investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. She says there are has not had widespread fraud and that his own party attacks him for refusing to put my thumb on the democratic ladder.

Barbara Cegavske, the sole incumbent of a Republican office in the entire state of Nevada, said her party members were disappointed with the election results and believed a fraud had taken place despite a complete lack of evidence in the support for this belief.

Cegavske, who has been overseeing elections in the state since 2014, has repeatedly defended the results as reliable and accurate despite attacks by President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Nevada is among the states where former Trump sought to overturn the November 2020 election results with lawsuits and conspiracy theories. President Joe Biden beat Trump in the Western Swing State by 2 percentage points, or nearly 34,000 votes.

Sadly, members of my own political party have decided to censor me simply because they are disappointed with the outcome of the 2020 election. Although I have been loyal to the Nevada Republican Party during my more than two decades as a As an elected official, I have been unwavering in my commitment to oversee the election and administer Nevada’s election laws in a neutral and non-partisan manner, Cegavske said in a statement Sunday. My job is to perform the duties of my office as enacted by the Nevada Legislature, not to carry water for the state government or put my thumb on the democracy ladder. Sadly, members of my own party continue to believe that the 2020 general election was rigged and that somehow I played a role in it despite a complete lack of evidence to support this. belief.

A GOP official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press that the measure was voted by 126-112 by governing party members at a meeting in the state capital, Carson City.

Jessica Hanson, the state’s GOP executive director, sent a party statement noting that Saturday’s no-confidence vote had just passed and said it took place following a healthy debate on the ‘election.

The Nevada Republican Party holds our elected officials high. As such, this weekend the party sent a clear message that our officials must work for the people and we demand that our representatives at all levels of government respect their oaths of office, the party said.

A copy of the censorship resolution did not make it clear what punishment the censorship entailed. Hanson did not immediately return a message requesting comment on the punishment.

In March, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald presented four boxes to Cegavskes’ office that he and other Republican leaders said contained evidence of more than 120,000 cases of voter fraud.

But Cegavske said after reviewing the reports, there were only 3,963 electoral integrity violation reports submitted. His office said a number of those reports were already under investigation by his office and that he was reviewing the other reports to determine whether an investigation was warranted.

The secretary of state allows people to fill out the two-page electoral integrity violation forms when they believe they have seen people breaking election laws, which staff then investigate.

The vote of no confidence was first reported by The Nevada Independent.

Cegavske is one of a handful of Republicans who have been censored by their own parties in recent months after finding themselves at odds with Trump and his supporters. The Republican State Parties of North Carolina, Louisiana and Alaska voted to censor U.S. Senators Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy and Lisa Murkowski for their votes to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and the Wyoming GOP censored U.S. Republican Liz Cheney for voting to impeach Trump. The Arizonas Republican Party in January voted to censure Senator John McCains’ widow, Cindy McCain, and former Senator Jeff Flake, who both endorsed Biden, and Governor Doug Ducey, who signed a certification of Bidens’ victory in that state.

