‘Incident’ at Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz one day after new centrifuges started





Iran on Sunday confirmed an “incident” at a nuclear power plant in Natanz, a day after the government announced it was launching more than 150 new uranium enrichment centrifuges at the underground facility.

In reports from local news agencies, Iranian officials have suggested the facility may have been attacked, speculating that the plant may have been targeted as the country discusses a resumption of the Iran nuclear deal with its signatories. Westerners.

Former US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the deal.

Behrouz Kamalvand, spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, admitted that the incident affected the facility’s power grid, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

“Fortunately, the incident did not cause any human injury or leakage,” Kamalvand said. “The causes of the accident are being investigated and more information will be announced at a later date.”

Iranian Member of Parliament Malek Shariati Niaser added: “The power outage in Natanz on the anniversary of National Nuclear Day is suspicious and could be due to sabotage as Iran tries to convince Western countries to lift the sanctions, ”reported the official Entekhab.ir news site.

A spokesperson for the International Atomic Energy Agency told CNN by email on Sunday that the agency was aware of the media reports.

“We have no comment at this point,” he said.

On the 15th anniversary of Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced new uranium enrichment centrifuges at the plant, stating that if Iran’s nuclear activities are at ” peaceful and civilian purposes, “the country’s nuclear capacity was also stronger time before.

“Today, a line of 164 IR-6 centrifuges was launched,” Rouhani said on Saturday, according to Press TV. “It can provide us with 10 times more products than the old chain.”

The Natanz nuclear power plant lost a building when a fire broke out last July. The Iranian government said at the time that it was an attack on its nuclear program. It was also the target of the Stuxnet cyberattack in 2010, which security experts said was carried out by Israel and the United States.

Talks ended in Vienna this week between Iran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal. US officials were also in Vienna and met with representatives of world powers that are still parties to the deal. They did not meet directly with Iranian officials.

Trump began imposing new sanctions on Iran by withdrawing the country from the deal. Iranian officials have argued that the United States must lift all Trump-era sanctions and return to the nuclear deal before re-complying with the deal.

