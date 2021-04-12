BJP is committed to the principle of reform, performance and transformation, says Ravi





BJP national secretary general CT Ravi said the poll verdict in the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, and Union Territory of Pondicherry will be a response to demands of Congress and also to those who criticize the government led by the BJP and the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Ravi expressed confidence in the party retaining power in Assam. The BJP will improve its base in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and make a big gain in West Bengal, ending the reign of Congress in Trinamool, he said. Also expressing the party’s confidence in winning the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and two assembly seats in the state, Mr. Ravi recalled the BJP’s landslide victory in the by-elections for the Rajarajeshwari Assembly constituency. Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumakuru last year. The trend will also be repeated in these by-elections, he added. Speaking strongly of Congress, the former minister said Congress was ideologically bankrupt; he fights leftist parties in Kerala but has joined them in Assam and West Bengal. He also criticized the big old party for entering into an alliance with the Muslim League of Kerala, the Secular Indian Front (ISF) in West Bengal and the United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal in Assam. . If Congress had had an ideology, it would not have been in such a pathetic situation that it has aligned itself with these forces now, Ravi said and reiterated that the BJP is the only party in India that does not ‘has stopped growing on the basis of its ideology. All of his senior officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, started their political journey as a common party worker and reached the national level after managing the work in the stand committees. The BJP-led government is committed to upholding the principle of reform, performance and transformation, he said. Mr Ravi also attacked opposition leader Siddaramaiah for scrapping Lokayukta and allowing corruption to flourish during the congressional rule in the state when he was chief minister. Mr. Siddaramaiah formed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to reduce the power of the Lokayukta and make it weak. Reacting to allegations by KPCC Chairman DK Shivakumars against BJP leaders, Ravi described Congress and its leaders as an empty ship making the most noise. Mr Ravi refused to answer questions about internal conflicts in the ruling party [between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal] that has been brewing for some time. He has also been discreet about any decision by the BJP high command or the course of action that might be taken against Mr. Yatnal.

