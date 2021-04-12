Arkansas GOP Governor Says Trump’s Attacks on Party Leaders “Divisive” and “Unnecessary” | Cnn policy





“Well, anything that divides is cause for concern and does not help us fight in the battles in Washington and at the state level,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The State of the Union “when asked about Trump’s criticisms. top Republicans on Saturday speaking to donors to the Republican National Committee. “In a way, what he said was not a big deal, but at the same time, whenever it gets attention, we don’t need it.”

“We need unity. We need to be focused together,” he added. “We have thin majorities or thin numbers in Washington and we have battles to fight. So we have to go beyond that.

The governor’s comments come as key party leaders struggle to gain control of its leadership following the loss of the former president. While Trump loyalists in Congress and at the state level continue to support his vision for the party, others seek leadership elsewhere as the GOP strives for gains in the 2022 midterm election and recapture of the White House in 2024.

Speaking to donors on Saturday night, Trump insulted Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – comments that received huge applause – and again targeted former Vice President Mike Pence, who according to him he had failed in the supervision of the certification of the Electoral College. results, according to one person in the room.

Trump gave a thorough account of the denied claims that the election was stolen from him, the person said, and also spoke in general about the unity of the party, lamenting that Republicans do not stay united as well as Democrats. .

Hutchinson also drew the ire of the former president, who lambasted the governor last week for his decision to veto a bill that would have banned Arkansas doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment. trans people under the age of 18. the governor’s veto.

“Goodbye Asa, it’s over! Luckily for the Great State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will do a fantastic job as your next governor!” Trump said in a statement, referring to his former press secretary who announced a 2022 gubernatorial bid in the state earlier this year. Hutchinson can no longer run after being elected governor twice.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn told Tapper later in “State of the Union” that he didn’t think all Republicans supported Trump’s belied claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him, which the former president focused on during his speech on Saturday.

“I think it might be a big part of the Republican Party, but not all Republicans,” Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, said when asked if he thought the party was still engaged in electoral lies.

“I talk to a lot of Republicans almost daily and they feel that if they had a chance to get out of a primary and a general election, they would be more open,” he added.

This story was updated with additional details on Sunday.

CNN’s Michael Warren and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

