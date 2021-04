More intense efforts to disconnect modern comfort

In an instruction released Friday, President Xi Jinping called for resolute efforts to crack down on telecommunications and online fraud. The internet has undoubtedly brought more convenience to people in their daily life, but it has also brought new risks as some scammers use it to victimize people. Data shows that in 2020 alone, nationwide police solved 322,000 telecom and online fraud cases, arrested 361,000 suspects, froze 272 billion yuan ($ 41.5 billion) in funds and prevented 8.7 million people fall prey to fraudsters. A total of 187 billion yuan in losses was avoided. The form they take varies, but scams all share one thing in common, which is that scammers trick their victims into transferring money to their accounts in various forms. In a case that caught the nation’s attention, in August 2016, a young girl Xu Yuyu from Linyi City, east China’s Shandong Province, died of cardiac arrest. suddenly after losing 9,900 yuan to online fraudsters. Six criminals received sentences. Telecoms and online fraud also pose a serious challenge to building trust, which is a fundamental basis for social and economic development. To combat fraud in telecommunications and online, three steps must be taken. First, personal information collected by banks, telecommunications companies and the Internet must be well protected. In Xu’s case, according to the court ruling, one of the people involved planted a Trojan horse in the Shandong provincial examination system and downloaded the candidates’ information, while another bought 1800 pieces of information from him. personal at the price of 0.5. yuan each. If there had been sufficient protection of the applicants’ personal information, Xu would not have been defrauded and she would not have died. Second, people’s awareness of fraud must be increased so that they are not easily deceived. In some towns, local police are posting posters in public places to inform people, a practice that could be implemented elsewhere. Third, the crackdown on fraud in telecommunications and online should persist. It is only when the police insist on hitting all telecom and online fraudsters that these crimes will be eradicated.







