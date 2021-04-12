Eight dead, dozens injured as earthquake hits East Java





A strong earthquake on Indonesia’s main island Java has killed at least eight people, including a woman whose motorcycle was hit by falling rocks, and damaged more than 1,300 buildings, officials said yesterday. It did not trigger a tsunami. The US Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the island’s south coast at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It was centered 45 km south of the town of Sumberpucung in the province of East Java, at a depth of 82 km. Photo: AFP Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday ordered rapid rescue and relief efforts to help the victims. Two shelters for displaced people have been set up in the town of Lumajang. All the casualties were reported in 15 districts and towns in East Java. I ordered … an immediate emergency response to search and find the victims under the rubble and to treat the injured, Widodo said in broadcast remarks. Most of the industrial estates in East Java are located on the north side of the island. Rahmat Triyono, who heads the Earthquakes and Tsunami Center at the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics, said the submarine quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. Still, he urged people to stay clear of slopes of soil or rocks that could form a landslide. The earthquake triggered rockfalls that killed a woman on a motorcycle and seriously injured her husband in East Javas Lumajang district, Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokeswoman Raditya Jati said. About 1,189 homes and 150 public facilities, including schools, hospitals and government offices, were damaged, he said. Rescuers recovered four bodies from the rubble of Lumajangs Kali Uling village. Three people have also been confirmed killed by the earthquake in Malang district. TV reports showed people running in panic from shopping malls and buildings in several towns in East Java province. It was the second deadly disaster to hit Indonesia last week, after Tropical Cyclone Seroja caused a heavy downpour on Sunday last week that killed at least 174 people and left 48 missing in the province of Nusa Tenggara East. Additional Reuters Reports

