Boris Johnsons Brexit trade deal puts UK businesses at risk as 41% report lower exports to EU
Boris Johnsons’ Brexit trade deal with the EU has put the future of many exporting companies at risk, with 41% reporting declining overseas sales in the first three months of the new deals, according to a new survey by one of the UK’s leading business organizations. .
British Chambers of Commerce have called on the British government to return to the table with the EU for further negotiations aimed at lowering some of the trade barriers created by Mr Johnsons’ Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) for the Christmas Eve.
While part of the collapse in trade with mainland Europe was due to the Covid pandemic, the BCC said many companies blamed Brexit for shipping delays, rising costs of transporting goods. goods and new paperwork requirements.
And the group rejected claims by ministers that the difficulties experienced by exporters were due to start-up problems following the transition out of the EU’s single market and customs union on January 1.
Instead, Co-Executive Director Hannah Essex warned: These are structural issues that, if left unresolved, could lead to long-term, potentially irreversible weakness in the Kingdom’s export sector. -United.
The report precedes the long-awaited release on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics of trade figures for February, which will be carefully studied to prove the long-term impact of Brexit on exports to the EU, after the government accused the government to get started. problems for a staggering 41 percent ($ 5.6 billion) drop in block sales in January.
An exporter, Alfred van Pelt, of Somerset Something Different’s clothing and accessories wholesaler, said sales to the 27 EU member states had slumped significantly since the transition.
European customers, both individuals and businesses, are reluctant to buy from the UK, Van Pelt said.
This not only caused an immediate drop in turnover and the need for layoffs, but also killed a massive growth opportunity for our business. Our foreign investor intended to turn the British entity into a European distribution center.
This is no longer on cards as the only distribution that can be made from the UK cost-effectively is to UK postcode addresses.
The BCC’s quarterly Trade Confidence Outlook report surveyed more than 2,900 UK exporting companies and found that 41% reported a drop in overseas sales in the first three months of 2021, compared to 38% in the during the last three months of 2020. The percentage reporting an increase in export sales increased from 22 to 20 percent during the same period.
Hotels, caterers, retailers and wholesalers were the most likely to report lower export sales.
And there was little sign of improvement in the near term, with 81 percent of hotels and restaurants and 59 percent of retail and wholesale businesses reporting a decline in anticipated export sales.
Ms Essex said: Given that export sales are at some of the lowest levels on record in the history of our data, the fact that the situation continues to deteriorate is of concern. the pandemic.
While the BCC’s quarterly economic survey earlier this month showed domestic sales were returning to pre-pandemic levels, the new report found that exports not only recovered, but fell, he said. she declared.
And she cautioned: Many companies tell us their ability to continue doing business is threatened due to problems arising from the UK-EUTCA trade and cooperation agreement.
Ms Essex described the new $ 20 million Brexit Support Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a step in the right direction.
But she said ministers must do more to help struggling exporters.
We believe the scale of ambition needs to be much greater, she said.
The message is clear that the difficulties exporters face are not just problems of nature: they are structural problems which, if they continue to go unresolved, could lead to long-term, potentially irreversible weakness. , in the UK export sector.
We call on the UK and the EU to come back to the table and come up with solutions that lower trade barriers and give exporters a chance to fight back.
Responding to the inquiry, a government spokesperson said: The trade and cooperation agreement is the first free trade agreement the EU has ever concluded on the basis of zero tariffs and quotas . It protects high quality jobs and investments across the UK and ensures that businesses continue to trade efficiently and sell to their customers in the EU. Overall UK-EU freight volumes have returned to normal levels and there is no general disruption at UK ports.
We want to make sure businesses get the support they need to trade effectively with Europe and seize new opportunities as we strike trade deals with the world’s fastest growing markets. That’s why, in addition to the 20 million Brexit Support Fund for SMEs, we run export hotlines, organize webinars with experts and offer business support through our network of 300 advisers. in international trade.
