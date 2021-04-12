Greece criticizes Turkey for allegations of PKK terrorism | Voice of America





ATHENS – Greece has criticized Turkey for alleging that the government in Athens aids and encourages what Ankara considers Kurdish terrorists. But the accusation, contained in a recently released video, follows reports in Greece that Turkey has granted citizenship to Islamic State militants. The new accusations exchanged by the two NATO allies could threaten ongoing negotiations to quell long-standing differences that nearly sparked war between them last year. This is not the first time that Turkey has brought such accusations against Greece. “A country that stands out as a haven for the PKK is our neighbor and NATO ally, Greece,” said a voice in the video. The PKK is the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has been waging an insurgency for decades in southeastern Turkey and is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara. Yet, in dismissing this claim, calling it mythical propaganda “and”, the Athens Foreign Ministry has questioned the timing of the release of the videos by Turkish President’s Chief Communications Advisor Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The video comes days after reports in Greece accused Ankara of granting citizenship to a number of IS militants, a move that raises serious concerns over Turkey’s border controls with Syria. The interior and finance ministries seized the assets of eight people suspected of having links to the terrorist group. The video comes days before Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travels to Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to resolve long-standing disputes between the two neighbors. It will not be a series of easy discussions, says analyst Manolis Kostidis. He also says that the Turkish side will raise several questions and that it is highly unlikely that even if the talks go well, Greece can start talking about improving relations between centuries-old enemies. Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over maritime and air rights in the dividing Aegean Sea. Over the past year, relations have deteriorated over oil and gas drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, a stalemate that has almost brought the two NATO allies to the brink of war. Since then, senior officials from the European Union and the United States have intervened, bringing the two sides to a negotiating table to settle the differences. Two rounds of exploratory talks have so far made little progress and the upcoming talks between the Greek and Turkish ministers are seen as an attempt to completely salvage the process. But as the two sides exchange accusations again, analysts like Apostolos Maggiriadis say they fear the negotiations could derail. The feeling among diplomats in Athens, he says, is that there is a concerted attempt by Turkey’s deep state to torpedo these talks. But Greece, he said, does not want to come across as the party abandoning the process and will keep its promise to send its foreign minister to Turkey. Athens has suggested taking bilateral disputes to the International Court of Justice in The Hague if negotiations with Ankara fail to produce a diplomatic breakthrough. Talks are expected to start on Wednesday.

