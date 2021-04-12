Politics
How China eradicated absolute poverty
In the space of 40 years, China lifted an estimated 800 million people out of absolute poverty and became the second largest economy in the world. In 1980, China’s GDP per capita was $ 194.80 10% of Brazil ($ 1,947.28) and 73% of India ($ 266.58). But thanks to years of good economic management and rapid growth, its GDP per capita grew more than 58 times to reach $ 10,216.6 in 2019, nearly 5.45 times that of India ($ 2,099.60 ) and 1.31 times that of Brazil ($ 8,717.20), according to World Bank data.
China’s economic performance over the past four decades has been the envy of the world. To top it off, he eradicated absolute poverty last year. The United Nations Millennium Development Goals 2015 report said the goal of halving global poverty by 2015, from 1990 levels, was possible mainly because of the powerful performance from China.
In 2012, around 100 million people in China were still living in absolute poverty. Taking note of this, President Xi Jinping later pointed out that eradicating poverty was one of the three “tough battles” China was fighting, which it would win by the end of 2020. The other two were to reduce environmental pollution and prevent risks.
China set its poverty line in 2011 at 2,300 yuan per year (6.3 yuan per day) at constant 2010 prices. The amount was then equivalent to $ 340. Since a poverty line is established based on people’s income and living conditions, health care and education, China’s definition of poverty is more comprehensive than most other benchmarks.
So how did China achieve this Herculean task of eradicating absolute poverty when most other developing countries still struggle to meet the MDG-1 target by 2030? Having been regular visitors to China since 1980 and having seen first-hand its poverty eradication program, we believe other countries can learn six important lessons from China’s experience.
First, a country’s leaders must make poverty eradication their top political priority, not for years but for decades, to win the battle against poverty. And that is exactly what the Chinese leadership has done. Former leader Deng Xiaoping introduced agricultural reform in 1978, when China was an agricultural society and more than 75% of people in rural areas lived in absolute poverty. Deng correctly noted, “Socialism is not poverty, and poverty is not socialism.”
All the leaders of the post-Deng era have continued to prioritize poverty reduction, with President Xi vowing to eradicate abject poverty by the end of 2020. In early 2020, when the China was on the verge of achieving the goal of eradicating poverty, he stressed that “moving out of poverty is not an end in itself, but the starting point of a new life and a new life. pursuit ”.
Second, poverty reduction policies must be innovative, enforceable and dynamic, and must be modified according to changing circumstances. While the 1978 agricultural reform aimed to increase food production and ensure self-sufficiency in cereals, leaders began to introduce pivotal policies in the mid-1990s to improve the competitiveness of rural economies by modernizing agricultural production and improving the competitiveness of rural economies. diversifying economic activities. And since 2010, China has used a coordinated approach to improve the socio-economic and environmental health of rural areas.
Third, investments have been made to significantly improve rural infrastructure such as roads, irrigation, drainage and flood control systems, and to make the Internet accessible to all in rural areas. Efficient transport networks connected farmers to markets, and new policies were introduced to encourage the manufacturing and service sectors to move to rural areas, thereby creating jobs and increasing people’s incomes, while by setting a new objective: ensuring food security for the rural poor. And e-commerce platforms like Taobao have made agriculture more demand-driven.
Fourth, China has continued to make major structural changes in institutional arrangements over the years. For example, he encouraged mechanization in agriculture, which reduced the need for workers on small farms. This enabled these workers to engage in other income-generating activities. And the cooperatives not only gave farmers an economy of scale to buy what they needed and market their products collectively, but they also ensured (with the digitalization of land holdings) the consolidation of small farms into large units through transfer of exploitation rights to a single large agricultural management. unit. These large units were managed by well-trained professional managers.
Fifth, the provision of appropriate social services plays a key role in eradicating poverty. Chinese leaders introduced rural health insurance and retirement programs in the early 2000s, unconditional cash transfer to the rural poor as part of the rural minimum basic life guarantee scheme (dibao ) providing an excellent social safety net for all the truly poor.
Sixth, the massive investments in rural areas, however, made corruption a major problem, which the rulers dealt strictly with. In 2018 alone, the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission, China’s main corruption watchdog, recovered 730 million yuan ($ 111.46 million) embezzled from rural poverty relief funds. . This ensured that poverty reduction funds were used correctly and efficiently.
These six factors have helped China eradicate absolute poverty. Other developing countries have a lot to learn from them. But if they are to replicate China’s experience, they must keep in mind that poverty reduction is a long-term process that requires sustained support from the highest levels of government.
