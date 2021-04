Donald Trump’s electoral grips show he is ‘always a loser’: Acosta

After covering Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency as CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta took some time during his new job as the network’s weekend news anchor to poke fun at the former president on reports he gave a speech at a Republican donor retreat in Mar-a-lago. in a tirade against his political enemies.

Citing reports from the New York Times, Acosta accused Trump of being stuck in “Groundhog Day grievance” after he trash not only Democrats like Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but also Republicans like Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and even its own vice-president. , Mike Pence.

“It seems he gets up every day, complains about the election and wakes up the next day still a loser,” Acosta said. “After airing complaints about the election in his Easter message and in a recent wedding toast, he continued last night at an RNC donor dinner,” Acosta continued. “He called the results BS, criticized his own vice president for certifying them and said, it’s a direct quote, ‘If it was Schumer instead of that stupid son of a bitch Mitch McConnell, they wouldn’t. would never have allowed that to happen. ‘”

Trump also turned his anger on Dr Anthony Fauci, who maintains his decades-long role as White House medical adviser under Biden, but who has argued with the Trump administration over messaging during the pandemic. COVID-19. “Have you ever seen someone who is so full of bullshit?” he reportedly said, mocking the advice Fauci gave him during his presidency and even the first pitch he threw in a Washington Nationals game last summer.

Trump even praised the size of the crowd that appeared at his rally in Washington DC on January 6, hours before hundreds of his supporters staged an attack on the U.S. Capitol. While noting that he “wasn’t talking about the people who went to Capitol Hill,” social media posts circulated among Trump supporters and discovered by reporters showed how Trump’s rally that day, as well as weeks of speeches claiming that the 2020 elections had been “stolen”. from him, served as the main catalyst for the attack.

Watch Acosta’s remarks in the clip above.

