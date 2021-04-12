Reimposing lockdown after assembly polls will be a ‘mistake’: Asaduddin Owaisi





India is grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the number of new Covid-19 cases in India hit a record high of 152,879 on Sunday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittahad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chairman Asaduddin Owaisi said the government should not reimpose a nationwide lockdown once the results of the Assembly elections West Bengal, Assam, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu would be declared. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi again imposes a Covid-19 lockdown across India, it will be a " mistake ", we heard him say in a clip posted on Sunday on the Twitter account of AIMIM. West Bengal, Assam, Pondicherry and Tamilnadu ke election results aane baad kahin Modi ji phir se mulk me lockdown na karde, agar aisa karte hain toh ye bohat hee ghalat faisla hoga – Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/2sWIPhPX7Q – AIMIM (@aimim_national) April 11, 2021 "I hope the Prime Minister does not announce a nationwide lockdown a day after the election results for the Assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Pondicherry is declared on May 2, "said Owaisi. He added that imposing such a measure would be incorrect and constitute a "betrayal" against the poor and claimed that the India-wide lockdown announced in March of last year resulted in the loss of 10 crore of poor people out of their jobs. "About 25 to 30 lakh of white collar workers had to face a deduction from their wages and people died. So I hope that the mistake made by Prime Minister Modi in March 2020 will not be repeated this year. tackle Covid, Owaisi added.







