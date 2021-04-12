DIY with the Ministry of Investment and BRIN Ala Jokowi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi plans to change the nomenclature of the two ministries. Namely separate the National Research and Innovation Agency or BRIN from the Ministry of Research and Technology, and change the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) into the Ministry of Investment.

This nomenclature change plan has been approved by the House of Representatives. At the plenary meeting on Friday, April 9, 2021, the DPR approved a presidential letter containing a request to review the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture and Training of Ministry of investment.

The chief expert from the presidential office, Donny Gahral Adian, said the nomenclature changes of the two ministries turned out to be carried out simultaneously. He denied the view that the abolition of the Ministry of Research and Technology was intended to allow the government to form the Ministry of Investment.

“It has nothing to do with it. It is not sacrificed,” Donny told Tempo, Saturday April 10, 2021. With the separation and merger, the number of ministries / institutions remains at 34 according to the law n ° 39 of 2008.

The merger of the Department of Research and Technology and the Department of Education and Culture, Donny said, was achieved because the government wanted a link between education and research. On the other hand, Higher Education Director General Kemendikbud, Nizam said, the essence of higher education is actually inseparable from research and community service.

Nizam said both functions were inherent in the Ministry of Research, Technology and Higher Education (Kemenristekdikti). When higher education falls to the Ministry of Education and Culture, he said, research and community service staff are drawn to the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Research Agency. and technology.

Lily: 4 Message from Megawati to Jokowi about BRIN

“This condition is actually not ideal, because the functions of higher education institutions are managed by two ministries,” Nizam told Tempo, Sunday April 11, 2021. “If research and community service come back to Dikti, this will certainly strengthen Dikti. “

However, according to public policy expert Eko Prasojo, Kemenristek should not be removed. The former deputy state minister for device empowerment and bureaucratic reform said that the functions of the Ministry of Research and Technology and the National Agency for Research and Innovation are different. Kemenristek, said Eko, is still needed to strengthen research and innovation policies.

“Meanwhile, BRIN is a research and innovation implementing agency, not a policy maker,” said Eko Time Wednesday April 7.

On the other hand, Eko said that merging the functions of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture would increase the burden on the Ministry of Education. He also said that the philosophy of education is different from that of research, so the Ministry of Research and Technology should be maintained.

The creation of the Ministry of Investment was also in the spotlight. Two sources Time in parliament, the strengthening of the BKPM’s position is in fact a follow-up to Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation.

In this regulation, all business licensing issues will be a door through the Minister of Investment. Holding enormous authority, the position of the head of the BKPM is deemed insufficient to easily coordinate with other technical ministers.

“If it becomes a ministry, it will improve,” said one of the two sources. The two politicians from different parties also shared that the post of Minister of Investment would be the current head of the BKPM, Bahlil Lahadilia.

Time confirmed the reasons for the creation of the Ministry of Investment to President Fadjroel Rachman’s spokesman and Menkomarves spokesman Jodi Mahardi, but has not yet received a response.

Bahlil Lahadilia and BKPM spokesperson Tina Talisa also did not respond to questions regarding their institution’s transition to the Ministry of Investment. However, Tina previously said that BKPM was able to follow the president’s instructions.

Following: This change in nomenclature should have an impact on the cabinet reshuffle …