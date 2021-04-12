Politics
Boris Johnson urges millions to ‘behave responsibly’ as England lockdown eases
April 11, 2021, 10:30 PM
Boris Johnson has urged people to “behave responsibly” when pubs and restaurants resume foreign service as the Covid lockdown in England loosens again.
The prime minister said it was a “big step forward” with the return of non-essential retail, hairdressers, indoor gyms and swimming pools.
However, the social mix inside remains limited and the government wants to avoid a major increase in infections with two in five adults who still have to receive a first dose of a vaccine.
Mr Johnson said: “I’m sure it will be a huge relief for the business owners that have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things that we love and have missed.
“I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember the ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress Covid as we continue our vaccination program.”
Other parts of the UK should be given more freedoms, with Wales allowing the reopening of non-essential stores and travel to the rest of the UK and Ireland.
Read more: Millions of people in England prepare for the easing of the lockdown tomorrow
Read more: Police urge public to obey rules and ‘drink responsibly’ as lockdown simplifies
Pupils will be allowed to resume face-to-face teaching in Wales and Northern Ireland, with movements reverberating in Scotland upon return from the Easter holidays.
The stay-at-home order will also be dropped in Northern Ireland and the number of people allowed to meet outdoors will increase from six to ten.
Read more: Pub owners urge government to ensure complete easing of restrictions by June
In England, pubs and restaurants have tried to adapt to serve outside customers, but the British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of licensed establishments have space to reopen for outside service.
However, establishments have been strengthened by the government’s decision not to reimpose the 10 p.m. curfew and the substantial meal requirements previously observed.
Social distancing will still have to be maintained.
Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies with 15 people can take place in locations secured by Covid.
Healthcare facilities will be allowed to accommodate two regular visitors indoors provided they have passed a Covid test and are wearing PPE.
Domestic tourism may recover to some extent. Overnight stays will be allowed in self-catering accommodation, vacation rentals and campsites without shared indoor facilities, provided they are only used by members of the same household or support bubble.
Read more: Hairdressers are full for at least six weeks before reopening
Socializing indoors remains prohibited, but if the data suggests it is safe to do so, the rule of six will return for indoor gatherings from May 17 at the earliest.
The latest coronavirus data from Sunday shows seven more people have died 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19 while 1,730 more cases have been confirmed.
About 61% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while official figures suggest more than 32 million people have received a vaccine. Over 14% received both doses.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]