Boris Johnson urges millions to ‘behave responsibly’ as England lockdown eases

Boris Johnson has urged people to “behave responsibly” when pubs and restaurants resume foreign service as the Covid lockdown in England loosens again.

The prime minister said it was a “big step forward” with the return of non-essential retail, hairdressers, indoor gyms and swimming pools.

However, the social mix inside remains limited and the government wants to avoid a major increase in infections with two in five adults who still have to receive a first dose of a vaccine.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m sure it will be a huge relief for the business owners that have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things that we love and have missed.

“I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember the ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress Covid as we continue our vaccination program.”

Other parts of the UK should be given more freedoms, with Wales allowing the reopening of non-essential stores and travel to the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Pupils will be allowed to resume face-to-face teaching in Wales and Northern Ireland, with movements reverberating in Scotland upon return from the Easter holidays.

The stay-at-home order will also be dropped in Northern Ireland and the number of people allowed to meet outdoors will increase from six to ten.

In England, pubs and restaurants have tried to adapt to serve outside customers, but the British Beer and Pub Association estimates that only 40% of licensed establishments have space to reopen for outside service.

However, establishments have been strengthened by the government’s decision not to reimpose the 10 p.m. curfew and the substantial meal requirements previously observed.

Social distancing will still have to be maintained.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies with 15 people can take place in locations secured by Covid.

Healthcare facilities will be allowed to accommodate two regular visitors indoors provided they have passed a Covid test and are wearing PPE.

Domestic tourism may recover to some extent. Overnight stays will be allowed in self-catering accommodation, vacation rentals and campsites without shared indoor facilities, provided they are only used by members of the same household or support bubble.

Socializing indoors remains prohibited, but if the data suggests it is safe to do so, the rule of six will return for indoor gatherings from May 17 at the earliest.

The latest coronavirus data from Sunday shows seven more people have died 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19 while 1,730 more cases have been confirmed.

About 61% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while official figures suggest more than 32 million people have received a vaccine. Over 14% received both doses.