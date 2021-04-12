New risk of devastation in the Black Sea

More than 100 retired Turkish naval admirals delivered what the government saw as an ultimatum last week. Prosecutions have been initiated and arrest warrants have been issued against 13 of them. The situation has been exacerbated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ hypersensitivity to anything stemming from the attitude of the military, as Turkey’s history is rich in military interventions.

It all started with a comment from Mustafa Sentop, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament. While answering a question in a TV interview, he said the Turkish president had the power to withdraw from the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates naval traffic through the Turkish Strait.

This question is indirectly linked to a bold infrastructure project proposed to dig a channel that would connect the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara, bypassing the Bosporus. Erdogan calls this his crazy project. Environmentalists and the political opposition are strongly opposed to it for budgetary and environmental reasons. These aspects have never been discussed in depth.

The Straits of Turkey are the only international waterways whose status is regulated by an international convention. The Montreux Convention makes a clear distinction between riparian and non-riparian countries of the Black Sea, which is a closed sea. There are many restrictions on warships from non-riparian countries, for example that they are not allowed to stay longer than 21 days in the Black Sea. The convention also states that no more than nine warships are allowed to cross the Strait of Turkey at a time, while non-riparian ships over 10,000 tons are not allowed to pass. In the event of war, Turkey has the right to block the passage of ships from belligerent countries, as well as merchant ships carrying weapons to countries fighting against Turkey. Ankara can also block the passage if there is an imminent threat of war.

This regulatory role was entrusted to Turkey due to the worsening security situation in Europe on the eve of World War II. Such an atmosphere may no longer recur. The agreement was initially in force for a period of 20 years, renewable by tacit consent. The fifth renewal date will be in 2036. The fact that no state has so far opposed its renewal indicates that the convention has struck a fair balance between the interests of all parties.

Skeptics in Turkey are inclined to speculate that perhaps Washington’s finger is stoking the problem Yasar Yakis

The United States is not a party to the convention, but it would like to have a naval presence in the Black Sea. In 2008, during the South Ossetian crisis between Russia and Georgia, the United States wanted to send a 68,000-ton hospital ship through the Turkish Strait, but Turkey informed Washington that this would be at odds with the terms. of the Montreux Convention, the United States therefore had to send a smaller vessel instead.

If the Istanbul Canal is ultimately dug as Erdogan says he is determined to do, further controversy could arise. If the United States asked Turkey to allow a warship beyond the tonnage authorized by the Montreux Convention to transit to the Black Sea, not by the Bosporus but by the Canal, what would Ankaras’ response be? He could either declare that the restrictions of the convention were valid only for passage through the Bosphorus, and allow the ship to pass; or reject the request on the grounds that the convention aims to maintain a balance of power in the Black Sea, not just across the Bosporus. It would therefore be immaterial whether a US Navy ship entered the Black Sea via the Bosphorus or the new channel as long as the navy ships of non-riparian countries were in the Black Sea, the balance of power would be disturbed, at the same time. detriment. riparian nations.

Due to the connection of the channel, Erdogan connects the letter of the retired admirals to this issue and perceives an indirect threat to his mad project. The concern of the admirals is the preservation of the balance of power that was established in 1936. Such an opportunity may no longer arise if Turkey decides to withdraw from the convention. Skeptics in Turkey are inclined to assume that it may be Washington’s finger that is stirring the issue of the Montreux Convention in order to establish a strong naval presence in the Black Sea, where Russia remains the dominant military power. Due to the involvement of too many actors with different agendas, this issue has become like the fable of the blind describing an elephant.

Few in Turkey are aware that the collapse of the Montreux regime has the potential to wreak havoc on stability in the Black Sea region, without any guarantee that Turkey will regain its previous jurisdiction.

* Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News