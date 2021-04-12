Foxes Chris Wallace asks Texas governor why he never complained about border under Trump





Topline

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (right) about his emergence as the main critic of the Biden administration’s border response, noting he had not talked about similar issues during Donald Trumps’ presidency.

Chris Wallace moderating the first presidential debate between the United States Donald Trump and Joe Biden in … [+] 2020.

Getty Images key facts

During the Sunday morning interview, Wallace specifically referred to a press conference held by the Texas Republican earlier this week in which he sounded the alarm about reports of sexual assault at a San Antonio detaining more than 1,300 migrant children.

Abbott called the facility a health and safety nightmare at Wednesday night’s press conference, accusing the Biden administration of presiding over child abuse.

Governor, there have been thousands of complaints of sexual abuse at migrant shelters during the Trump years, Wallace said in his interview with Abbott, but he noted that his team had not found a single case where you complained and called her.

Abbott defended himself by saying that there are multiple differences between the two administrations that caused him to react in this way, being better communication from the Trumps team.

The governor also said it was because these reports had been filed with state agencies (the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Department of Protection and Child Services) that he was interested.

Chief critic

Even though they support his call for greater surveillance of migrant shelters, advocacy groups accuse Abbott of acting hypocritically. The only reason Abbott now acts as if he cares about the children in these institutions is for political reasons, said Jonathan Ryan, CEO of Raices, a non-profit organization that provides legal services to immigrants.

Key context

The Biden administration has struggled to tackle a massive outbreak of unaccompanied migrant children at the border. In March, the United States reported a new record 19,000 unaccompanied children arrested in a single month. Republicans, including Abbott, were quick to seize on the border struggle to blow up the new administration, though they have remained largely silent on Trump’s immigration policies. Abbott, who was in office throughout Trumps’ tenure, declared a humanitarian crisis in mid-March over the surge in the number of migrants at the border and has since echoed the message through frequent appearances on television broadcasts. television news.

Further reading

The United States arrested nearly 19,000 migrant children at the border in March, the highest number ever in a single month (Forbes)

