



According to a editorial piece in Swedish media Aftonbladet, the newspaper claims that the Swedish-Chinese poet and publisherGui minhai is used in Chinese propaganda as a scare tactic and that his 2015 arrest in retrospect can be seen as a premonition of China’s authoritarian rearmament. Gui Minahi was born in Ningbo, China in 1964 and came to Sweden as a young student. He then obtained permanent residence in Sweden before returning to Hong Kong where he opened a bookstore and opened a publishing house. He is the author of numerous books related to Chinese politics, Chinese political figures, and is known to have previously published books on the personal lives of members of the Chinese Communist Party. At that time, Hong Kong was a space of democratic respite in the one-party state, but the Chinese state has since taken under President Xi Jinping an iron grip on the city, strangled its economy, and imprisoned prominent figures from there. opposition, including Gui Minhai. Gui Minhai was detained in 2015 by the Chinese state in his vacation apartment in Thailand and five years later was sentenced to ten years in prison for a series of alleged crimes. In his incomparable collection of poems “I draw a door on the wall with my finger” (Kaunitz-Olsson 2020), Gui Minhai describes his time in prison and how he was deprived of his human rights. War came suddenly, he writes, in the form of an “attack on a small fish in the river with warships.” According to Foreign Minister Ann Linde, a silent diplomacy is underway to secure the release of Gui Minhai and although he has been deprived of his Swedish nationality in China, it is a scare tactic. Aftonbladet declares that Sweden, the EU and the business community must work hard against China’s terrorist propaganda so that Gui Minhai’s family does not have to wait another ten years to be reunited.

