Maharashtra Congress Protests Center Against Vaccine Shortage





The Maharashtra unit of the Congress will hold a protest against the BJP-led center starting Monday by beating plates and ringing bells outside state vaccination centers that have been closed due to unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines , said a party leader. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, state congresswoman Nana Patole wondered how the “ Tika Utsav ” (vaccine festival) can be observed in the state from April 11 to 14, when several centers are closed because they are running out of doses. “We will protest the central government’s attempt to politicize a serious vaccine dose shortage problem by hitting thalis (plaques) and ringing bells outside vaccination centers which had to be closed due to failure -availability of doses “, Patole mentioned. Beating plates and ringing bells was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people last year to display the country’s collective determination to defeat COVID-19 and to express gratitude to the people health workers and frontline staff risking their lives during the pandemic. Patole said there was no choice but to vaccinate people to protect them from the virus. “Maharashtra is leading among other states in the vaccination campaign, but the Center is not providing enough doses,” he said. Patole said there was sufficient production of vaccine doses in the country, but instead of attributing them to Maharashtra, the vaccines are exported to other countries, including Pakistan, for free. He alleged that Gujarat, ruled by the BJP, had fewer active cases of COVID-19 and that its population was also smaller than that of Maharashtra, but the vaccine supply is larger. Patole accused the Center of deliberately trying to corner opposition-led states into throwing responsibility for handling the coronavirus to them. “The state congressional agitation outside the closed vaccination centers will continue until the vaccine supply is sufficient,” he added. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

