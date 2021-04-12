Trump attacks Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) It was supposed to be a rallying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump, a leadership that divides. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to major GOP donors when he insulted the Senate leader and his wife.

Ahead of the invitation-only speech at Trumps’ new home in his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, former advisers to the presidents said he would insist on his commitment to his party and to Republican unity.

Trump abruptly departed from the prepared remarks on Saturday night and instead criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., As a loser and mocked McConnells wife Elaine Chao, who was secretary to Trump’s transports.

Trump also said he was disappointed with his vice president, Mike Pence, and used profanity to assess McConnell, according to several people in attendance who were not authorized to publicly discuss what was said in private. He said McConnell hadn’t really thanked him for placing Chao, who was a labor secretary under President George W. Bush, in his cabinet.

McConnells office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Trump’s words left some participants uneasy.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich did not defend Trump when he left Palm Beach on Sunday.

We are much better off if we continue to focus on Democrats. Period, says Gingrich.

Saturday’s speech was the final speech from the Republican National Committees weekend donor summit in Palm Beach. Most of the closed-door RNC rallies took place at a luxury hotel a few miles outside of Mar-a-Lago; participants were bused to the Trumps club for his remarks.

While a major faction of the Republican Party hopes to overtake the leadership that divides Trumps, the venue of the event and the prominent speech slot of former presidents suggest that the GOP, at least for now, is not ready. to replace Trump as leader and undisputed leader. Fundraising.

Ahead of his latest attack on fellow Republicans, the Trump team reported that their remarks were aimed at strengthening their continued leadership role in Republican affairs, a clean break with former presidents.

Saturday’s speech will be a welcome speech to Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump, Trump adviser Jason Miller said. Palm Beach is the new center of political power, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger.

The new tension between Trump and establishment-conscious Republican leaders comes as GOP officials attempt to play down an internal feud over his role in the party, his involvement in Republican fundraising, and his plans for 2024. Trump continues. also to insist that the last election was stolen from him, repeating false claims that Joe Biden won the election purely because of voter fraud.

Such claims ultimately fueled the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

McConnell and Chao were particularly critical of Trump’s role in spurring the insurgency; Chao resigned from his post in protest. Pence, meanwhile, presided over a session of Congress that certified Bidens’ electoral victory over Trump.

Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Was among 10 House Republicans who joined with all Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for inspiring the Jan.6 attack. Seven Republican senators then voted to condemn Trump, even after he left.

The former president uses the same language he knows to have provoked the violence on January 6. As a party we need to focus on the future, we need to focus on passing the Constitution, not the insurgency, Cheney told CBS Face the Nation. .

Trump and his allies have already pledged to fuel the main challenges against Cheney and the Republicans who supported his impeachment.

And while the Republican National Committee signaled its commitment to Trump by holding its spring donor summit on its doorstep, Trumps’ commitment to the GOP is far from certain.

Earlier this year, he raised the possibility of creating a new political party. Just over a month ago, the Trumps Political Action Committee sent letters to the RNC and others asking them to immediately cease and desist from the unauthorized use of the name, image and / or the resemblance of President Donald J. Trumps in any fundraising, persuasion and / or issue. word.

GOP officials saw Trumps’ participation in the weekend as a sign that he was ready to lend his name to the party. At the same time, he continues to aggressively accumulate campaign money to fuel his own political ambitions.

Trump has amassed a total of around $ 85 million so far, a small fortune that rivals the RNC’s bank account. He teased the prospect of another presidential election in 2024, but also positioned himself to play the kingmaker role for Republicans who might run if he doesn’t.

The weekend rally brought together Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton among other hopefuls in early 2024.

In his Friday night remarks, Cotton looked into the GOP’s culture wars, attacking Democratic positions on transgender youth, voter identification laws and Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game. to protest against Republican election laws.

DeSantis, who spoke to Trump on Saturday night, also took hold of the companies and business leaders who have started to join the Democrats’ fight against the GOP-backed election legislation passing through the legislatures of the States across the country, including Florida. Critics and voting experts suggest the new laws would make it more difficult for black Americans and Latin Americans to vote.

DeSantis specifically warned on Saturday that there would be consequences for business leaders lobbying lawmakers in Florida like they did in Georgia. But neither DeSantis nor Cotton attacked their fellow Republicans.

Meanwhile, second-row Republican Senator from South Dakota, John Thune, has kindly condemned the Trump’s attack on McConnell.

I think a lot of that rhetoric is you know, it’s part of the style and tone that comes with the former president, Thune told Fox News on Sunday. But I think he and Mitch McConnell have a common goal, which is to bring back the majority in 2022. And in the end, I hope that will be the thing that unites us, because if we are to win and succeed against the Democrats and get this coming back majority is the best way to do it.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Senator Thunes’s first name is John, not Tom.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

