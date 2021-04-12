PM Imran expands ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ program to 3 more cities – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan expands operations of Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye [No one goes to bed hungry] program in three other cities of Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar on Sunday.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said the prime minister announced the extension of the program before the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing the extension ceremony in Islamabad, he said that initially a pilot mobile kitchen program (kitchens on trucks) had been launched in Islamabad to assess the problems that would arise.

“Now you can see that it has been launched in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad. And this is the beginning, our idea is that we want to extend a network of kitchens [and] meals on wheels across Pakistan and then cover all the areas where there is the most poverty and people sleep hungry. ”

The prime minister said blessings and prosperity come from God, but it is up to humans to make the effort for them. He said he wanted members of government and ministers to realize that “their greatest responsibility after coming to power is to the segment that is poor.”

He wondered why Pakistan had not followed the path laid out by the state of Medina when it was founded in the name of Islam. “Even though our situation is difficult, there is debt, there is little money left to spend on the people despite this, God’s command is to follow this path. This path is of the rule of law and humanity, that we take responsibility for our poor segment. . ”

The prime minister said God’s blessings would shine on Pakistan once the state takes responsibility for delivering meals to people who cannot afford them.

“We don’t realize how our country is a huge asset, the people who do charity. We are among the only countries where people give the most charity, we are very lucky people,” said the Prime Minister, adding that the people charity had supported the operation of his Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The prime minister also cited other pro-poor measures such as the government’s Panagah (shelter) program and universal health coverage.

Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded his speech by calling on the audience to participate and donate to the program with charity ahead of Ramazan. “This is the perfect way to do it. You will receive our numbers and our website will participate in any way possible. When the government and the people join hands, this network will spread throughout Pakistan.”

The program was launched in Islamabad and Rawalpindi last month, whereby poor and working class people would receive free boxed lunches twice a day through mobile trucks at various points in the Twin Cities.

As part of this program, a concept of mobile kitchens was introduced, which would be used across the country to provide free meals to needy and hungry people. The Koi Bhooka Na Soye program marks the beginning of the transformation of Pakistans into a welfare state, the prime minister said at the launch ceremony.

Each food truck feeds between 1,500 and 2,000 people every day at specific service points. Meals are cooked, preserved and served in a truck kitchen. Later this year, the program will be gradually extended to other regions of the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos