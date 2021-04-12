Repression of dissent highlights Turkey’s drift from democracy

A recent decision by the ruling Turkish party to bypass opposition in parliament, alongside an ongoing crackdown on dissent more broadly, has cast doubt on the path to Turkish democracy.

Since the Gezi park protests in 2013,optimists have seenTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans is accentuating authoritarianism as part of a “period of transition” or a “dormant” democracy that could be awakened at any time. These hopeful perceptions underpin the arguments that Erdogans’ days in power are numbered and his history and time are almost over.

This, however, is wishful thinking. The reality is that Turkey has gone from a regime on the verge of authoritarianism to a fully authoritarian regime.

In 2015, the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) failed to secure a parliamentary majority in the June elections. AsFiona Hill, who served on President Donald Trump’s National Security Council, says Erdogan forced a new election for November and used the time in between to further marginalize the opposition and silence his voices. Erdogan was then able to reverse the results of an election that did not please the AKP.

In July 2018,Turkey has changedfrom a parliamentary system to a presidential system. Under the new configuration, the powers of Parliament have been decimated. Several events since the show show that the institution has become obsolete.

On March 31, by sheer luck, the opposition managed to win a majority in a parliamentary vote, as lawmakers from the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) were not present in force and rejected a law Project. It was the first time under the new system that votes from opposition parties determined the outcome. Although the statutes of parliament state that if a bill is defeated it cannot be brought back to the prosecution for a year, the AKP cited a technical error the next day, canceled the vote and held anew voteon the bill on April 6. The passing of the Security Bill and the Archival Research Bill that day shows that parliamentary regulations don’t matter if they don’t appeal to those in power.

Parliament has just become a place where members of opposition parties can use their positions to share incidents of corruption and violations of civil liberties. As most of the opposition members do not have access to the media, they record and publish their speeches on social media. Hundreds of lawmakers are under investigation or in jail. The former co-chairs of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, have been imprisoned since November 2016.

April 2ndOmer Faruk Gergerlioglu, an HDP lawmaker, was brutally taken into police custody at his home. His criticism of the government had wide reach, especially among conservative, secular, liberal and Kurdish groups. He was kicked out of parliament last month after a court upheld his conviction over a social media post accused of terrorist propaganda.

Several oppositionsPartylegislators havebeen physicallyattacked by mobsin public after denouncing the government.

To make matters worse, the de facto AKP and MHP coalition has been determined to shut down the HDP. The randomly prepared offer wasrejected for now, but the effort is far from over. On April 7, new inquiries were filed in parliament against 11 HDP lawmakers. Riza Turmen, former judge of the European Court of Human Rights and legislator of the CHP,writes thatthe proposal to end the existence of the HDP tells us that politics is a matter for the government and its allies. Turmen said there was no more room for political activity unless it was pre-approved by the government.

After 104 retired admirals issued a statement criticizing the government, 10 were taken into custody and further investigations are awaited. Various partsexpressed his angeror criticism of the signatories. Erdogan and the media called the declaration a potential threat of a coup organized byKemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the CHP. Erdogan said, The admirals are members of the CHP and their spokesperson is Kilicdaroglu.

This is part of an ongoing trend where those who disagree are treated as if they pose threats to the security of the nation. A senior AKP official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Al-Monitor: You have to applaud Erdogan. On the one hand, it eliminates HDP. They are all labeled terrorists. But now the CHP will slowly be dissolved as its members will be labeled one by one as coup supporters or traitors.

Municipal powers are also manipulated by the federal government. In 2019, the opposition parties won important victories in the municipal elections. In Istanbul, Erdogan devised a mind-boggling and arbitrary projectreorganize the electionsin the mayoral race in the hope that his candidate would win the second time around. However, the new race was a devastating defeat for the AKP. But although the opposition won the mayoral race, the AKP and MHP had already won a majority in Istanbul City Council. After the electoral loss, Erdogan gradually reduced the powers of local governments and their financial reach. Most of the HDP mayors have been replaced bygovernment administrators, effectively depriving millions of voters.

Another blow to opposition mayors came in March whenAnkara decidedthat city councils will make the final decisions on the appointment of senior managers who work with mayors. Despite opposition protests at such repeated usurpations of power, the AKP succeeds every time.

While public support for Erdogan has declined dramatically, his political grip has tightened.

There are three reasons why it is crucial to accurately diagnose the current Turkish political system.

First, to describe the Turkish political system as competitive or electoral authoritarianism, or an illiberal democracy with strong Islamist overtones, gives false hope to the opposition that if only if it works harder it can win the next election. . Understanding that Turkey has now entered full authoritarianism will help the opposition find new ways to combat arbitrary political configurations.

Second, public support for the opposition waned as the publicdetains opposition politiciansresponsible for the growing economic and social unrest of the Turks. Opposition groups vote and act to protect their vote, but their suffering continues. Opposition constituentsthe parties are penalizedwhile the perception that opposition parties are incompetent grows. advanced democracy asErdogan claims that the Erdogan’s era is over as the opposition media has repeatedly argued, this will help voters in opposition parties understand that they need to find new ways to hold government accountable.

Third, access to the political arena will be increasingly limited in Turkey in the near future. In authoritarian systems, satellite parties operate in the orbit of the incumbent. Periodically, they could ally with the incumbent to generate favoritism for their own members and to survive. Authoritarian regimes do not become democratic overnight, and the sooner this reality is accepted, the sooner solutions can be found to deal with the stifling Turkish political environment.