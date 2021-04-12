President Xi Hopes Europe “Will Make Positive Efforts With China”





President Xi Jinping told German leader Angela Merkel on Wednesday that he hoped Europe “would make positive efforts with China,” Chinese state media reported following an international dispute over the issue. treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. The appeal was the first made by Xi with a European leader since last month’s tit-for-state sanctions over allegations of human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, which have significantly altered relations between China. and the EU. “China-EU relations are facing a new stage of development, as well as various challenges,” Xi said, quoted by state-run Xinhua News Agency, adding that he urged the EU to make an “independent correct judgment”. China is concerned about the United States’ efforts to consolidate its allies across the world – including in Europe – as President Joe Biden seeks to counter Beijing’s growing influence and defend a liberal democratic order that is is weakened under the haphazard leadership of the previous Trump administration. Xi reportedly told Chancellor Merkel: “It is essential to firmly grasp the general direction of the development of China-EU relations … from a strategic point of view, to respect each other and to eliminate interference.” The president added that China is keen to “practice multilateralism” with the EU and cooperate with the bloc on issues such as climate change. “Strengthening China-Germany and China-EU cooperation can achieve great and meaningful actions. I hope that Germany and the EU can make positive efforts with China to add even more certainty and stability to this ever-changing world, ”he said. China and the EU completed negotiations for a landmark trade deal in December, which has yet to be ratified by the European Parliament. However, the future of the deal is uncertain after the EU imposed its first sanctions on China in three decades on Xinjiang, where up to a million Uyghur Muslim minorities are believed to have been held in internment camps. by rights groups. China retaliated with sweeping sanctions against various European parliamentarians, academics and the German think tank MERICS – Europe’s largest. Then the EU, the United States, Canada and Britain imposed coordinated sanctions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and China sanctioned other people and organizations from those countries. . Soon after, Swedish fashion giant H&M became the target of a nationalist consumer boycott, after vowing last year to avoid using Xinjiang cotton because of its alleged links to work. forced Uyghur. Source: AFP / France24.com

