Biden’s policies play Trump’s game





Donald TrumpDonald TrumpHarry Reid Responds To Boehner’s Book Snippet: ‘We Have Not Much Our Words’ Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Stab Asian Officer Undercover In New York Trump Says GOP Will Take Home Blanche in 2024 in a speech prepared MORE battle with the post-Reagan bipartisan The American political establishment is resolutely settling into its third and, presumably, last round.

Trump stunned the world in 2016 when he won the first round and the presidency. His opponents then rallied with extraordinary ingenuity and perseverance, taking advantage of Trumps’ many reckless statements and lapses of judgment to mobilize a powerful counterattack at all levels. They also maintained their grip on most of the national political media, which put aside the whole basis of journalistic professionalism, the separation of reporting and commentary.

Nonetheless, Trump has overcome the nonsense of collusion with Russia and the subsequent Ukraine-based impeachment. All polls showed a year ago that he had a major advantage in the eight months leading up to the November election. But then the COVID-19 pandemic descended, and Democrats with objectively impressive determination saw the exposure of Trump’s political jugular and rushed for it.

They accused him of being anti-science in order to push him into the arms of scientists who demanded the complete closure of the country. They accused him of xenophobia when he cut off direct flights from China. They accused him of everything, from all sides. And in the absence of initial data on those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, as well as with support from a largely anti-Trump media outlet, they were able to portray Trump as trivializing the proportions of the threat and the severity of his fate. victims. The former president didn’t help himself when he suggested early on that it could all be a hoax, after which he was falsely accused of defending quack remedies, and then, when he expressed reservations about a continued shutdown , was accused of monetizing lives.

It is now clear that he was doomed, as Democrats and their supporting media friends shouted that a new Black Death threatened the lives of every American. Although he made other serious tactical mistakes, he received no credit for the one response that was ever going to be effective in the rapid development of an effective vaccine. He wisely set up a blue panel tasked with scientists and chaired by former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence pleaded with military officials to ‘clean up the Capitol’ on January 6: AP The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Let’s make deal on infrastructure, taxes Overnight Energy: EPA promises to focus on environmental justice | Republicans investigate EPA dismissal of Trump-appointed science advisers | The Biden administration asks the court to further dismiss the children’s climate lawsuit, but he couldn’t resist putting Pence aside, taking charge of press updates himself and allowing the media to transform them in exchange for bait for the president. On one of those many occasions, a reporter tweeted: Do you apologize for your lies? Such indignities helped destroy Trump’s presidency, just as Vietnam’s worst times destroyed Lyndon B. Johnsons or Watergate’s worst destroyed Richard Nixons.

Simultaneously, and as their ultimate assault, Democrats have tinkered with the electoral process in many states. They ignored the constitutional assignment of election oversight to state legislatures, and in key states, when they could not legislate, they obtained executive or judicial change orders in the name of accommodating voting rights in the middle. of the pandemic. Yet once again Trump aided his enemies by warning them of what was to come, but failing to refute it as it did, followed by a ruthless legal effort and absurd claims. for winning the popular vote. The Supreme Court then dodged major electoral challenges, presumably to save itself from the political pandemonium if it overturned the election results and to be ready to face the Democrats’ efforts to secure their permanent tenure through open borders and the federalization of state electoral processes.

The Never Trumpers came to sniff out of the post-election closet with indecent haste and in large numbers, audibly delighted by Trump’s defeat. Trump returned the favor by doing little to prevent a Democratic Senate victory in two Georgia special elections. Perhaps he thought hostile Republicans should taste the fruits of their betrayal by losing power in Congress, and the country itself should learn how pernicious the newly empowered Democrats could be.

So now we’re in the third round, with President BidenJoe Biden Biden wants a bigger US role in global vaccination efforts Trump says GOP will take White House in 2024 in prepared speech Kemp: Take the game out Atlanta All-Star To Hurt Business Owners Of Color PLUS As Virtual Figurehead At Top Of Socialist Platform Defended By Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersHillicon Valley: Amazon Wins Union Election Says “Our Employees Have makes the choice ”On The Money: Biden’s .5T budget offers major increase in social programs | GOP abolishes border and police arrangements Night defense: Biden proposes 3B defense budget Criticism comes from left and right | The Pentagon is moving to re-screening for the extremist MORE (I-Vt.) Wing of the Democratic Party. But the game may be turning, given the cascading reports from Washington.

America’s open southern border is the severed artery of America, and the countless lies the Biden administrations have about it are slowly revitalizing the long-numbed sense of self-preservation among the national political media, leading to hostile questioning from him. some journalists. In several interviews, CBS News has effectively raised new questions about whether China triggered the coronavirus through a lab leak rather than an animal-to-human transfer. And the Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for his dishonest attack on Georgia’s electoral reform law, the ominous start of a landslide to which this administration is extremely vulnerable due to its lies about virtually every issue.

Relative silence trumps all of this will rob Democrats of their support against Trump’s hatred. And without it, they will be in free fall as events unfold.

Most Americans are anti-socialists, just as very few are racists; they are proud of their country, but not without a critical mind, and feel they owe it a deep allegiance. Thus, the wheels will inevitably become detached from the Biden administrations and the economic and social policies of Democratic Congress Sanders. Inflation is also almost inevitable; it has already started with gasoline, propelled in part by Bidens’ senseless energy policies. The Chinese have signaled that they are on the verge of trying to replace the United States as the world’s leading country; the Secretary of State apologizes for the shortcomings of the Americas, and the Secretary of Defense attempts to indoctrinate the armed forces with a critical race theory.

The United States is, in fact, a much stronger country than China, and Beijing will find, as Berlin and Moscow have done in decades past, that getting Americans out of the driver’s seat of the world is not like falling from a log. Yet a sleepwalking America, led by its current president, sleepwalks in troubled waters, and when the proportions of this administration’s political catastrophes become clear, the third round will go to Trump, or someone approved by him. However, getting there will be very difficult.

Conrad Black is an essayist, former newspaper editor, and author of ten books, including three on former Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, and Donald Trump. Follow him on Twitter @ ConradMBlack.

