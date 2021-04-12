Under Modi, Raj Dharma is repeatedly raped

Election Commission a tool of government ?: The violation of Raj Dharma is even more blatant in the functioning of the Election Commission of India. As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections approached, the ECI did not dare to take any action against the prime minister, even when he repeatedly violated the model code of conduct.

Remember Modis’ infamous speech at a Bharatiya Janata party rally in Jharkhand ahead of the 2019 election, when he said those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could be recognized by their clothes. At another election rally, he said Rahul Gandhi was fighting a second siege of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala because he was afraid to run in constituencies dominated by the majority population. The community content and message in his speeches and in the speeches of other BJP leaders was evident. Yet the electoral commission did not even lightly reprimand him.

The biased conduct of election commissions is no less evident in the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Pondicherry. His decision to hold an eight-phase election in West Bengal, which will last nearly two months, was clearly taken at the request of the BJP. It allowed Prime Minister Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah to campaign in the state almost every week in an attempt to improve their electoral prospects.

The polarization of the Bengal electorate on Hindu-Muslim lines has become the BJP’s main strategy to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress. To this end, the party politicized the Jai Shri Ram slogan and made it an electoral war cry. So, during a poll in the state, Shah said, Mamata Didi, if Jai Shri Ram is not sung here, will it be sung in Pakistan?

In the midst of the electoral process in West Bengal, the Prime Minister visited a shrine in the community of Matua in neighboring Bangladesh, where he had traveled to attend the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s liberation. His goal was obvious: to woo Matua voters, who are influential in many constituencies across the state. Never in the history of independent India has a Prime Minister campaigned for his party from abroad. The Election Commission remained silent on this unethical act.

Suvendu Adhikari, a top Congressional leader from Trinamool who defected from the BJP, and contested the election against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram constituency, said: begum [Mamata] returns to power, West Bengal will become a mini-Pakistan. In another speech aimed at the community polarization of the electorate, he said, TMC thinks it will succeed this time with 30% (share of Muslim votes in West Bengal). But I would like to tell them that we have 70% (Hindu votes). The EC took no action in any of these and several other cases of abuse of religion to garner votes.

Like anyone familiar with the voting process in India, political party polling officers play a crucial role at the stand level. In March, when the electoral process was already underway in West Bengal, the Election Commission changed the rules for appointing election officials. A political party can now appoint a voting agent for any stand in the segment of the assembly of which it is a voter. Previously, the polling officer had to be a voter in the voting booth or an adjoining voting booth.

The Trinamool Congress opposed this change. In a complaint to the Election Commission, he said the new rule was introduced to help the BJP because they did not have enough organizational strength to appoint polling officers for each booth. The good and bad of this complaint can be discussed. But why did the Election Commission not consult all political parties before changing the rules? And why were the rules changed after the voting process started?

In West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Modi government ordered raids by the CBI, the Enforcement Branch and income tax officers against individuals associated with TMC and DMK, even after the start of the electoral process. The government of the day has every right to act against the corrupt. But why has he never taken such action against those linked to BJP? And why did the Election Commission turn a blind eye to the blatant and coercive hijacking of institutions by governments to favor the ruling party?

Examples of such partisan functioning abound. It is the moral and constitutional responsibility of electoral commissions, in fact his Raj Dharma, to ensure that everything related to elections, from campaign finance to voting, is free, fair, transparent, accountable and non-discriminatory. Unfortunately, his conduct in recent years has been that of a referee playing for one team against another in a match.

If the judiciary, the polling body, investigative agencies and other institutions choose to follow the diktat of the ruling party, and if the prime minister himself leads this process of institutional degeneration, the future of democracy in India is grim.

(Sudheendra Kulkarni was an assistant to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The views expressed are personal)