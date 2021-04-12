BTColumn Building a world without poverty

through Yan Xiusheng

At a large rally on February 25, 2021, marking China’s achievements in poverty reduction and paying tribute to its model anti-poverty fighters, HE Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, solemnly declared said China had completed the arduous task of eradicating extreme poverty. China completed eradicating extreme poverty, the first goal of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, 10 years ahead of schedule.

Poverty is a chronic affliction of human society and a common challenge facing the whole world. Poverty and its associated problems, including hunger, disease and social conflict, are serious obstacles to the prosecution of populations.

of a better life, so that the eradication of poverty has always been a wish to be fulfilled.

China is the world’s largest developing country, with a population of 1.4 billion. In addition to its weak foundations and uneven development, the nation had long been plagued by poverty on a scale and level of severity rarely seen elsewhere in the world.

For the past 100 years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has united and led the Chinese people in the fight against poverty with unwavering faith and will.

Especially since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party Central Committee, with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its heart, has waged a decisive battle against poverty of unprecedented scale and intensity. I would like to use a dataset to illustrate this great and arduous journey.

Over the past eight years, the 98.99 million rural dwellers who lived below the current poverty line have all shaken off poverty; all 128,000 poor villages and 832 designated poor counties got rid of poverty.

The per capita disposable income of the rural poor increased from 6,079 RMB in 2013 to 12,588 RMB in 2020, up 11.6% per year on average.

There is no school dropout in the countryside due to financial difficulties; Compulsory nine-year education is now available to all children in poor rural households, and the completion rate in 2020 was 94.8 percent.

Basic health coverage for the poor is over 99.9%. Some 19.36 million poor people were covered by rural subsistence allowances or extreme poverty funds, and 60.98 million by basic pension schemes for rural and inactive urban residents. , reaching almost 100%.

Poor areas gained 1.1 million kilometers of reconstructed highways and 35,000 kilometers of new railroads. Over 98% of poor villages have access to fiber optic communications and 4G technology.

99.48 percent of villages in 22 provinces and equivalent administrative units in central and western China have had their own cultural centers completed.

A total of 10.21 million poor women received vocational training, of which more than five million increased their incomes through activities such as handicrafts, animal husbandry and animal husbandry, housekeeping and trading. electronic. Small guaranteed loans and microcredits amounting to over 450 billion RMB have been provided to poor women.

Over seven million poor disabled people have been lifted out of poverty as planned. The Living Allowance for Poor Disabled People and Severely Disabled Breastfeeding Allowance systems cover over 24 million.

Eradicating poverty is a challenge for all countries. Each subject to different national conditions and at different stages of development, countries adopt different criteria, methods and approaches to poverty reduction.

Given its prevailing reality and understanding of the nature of poverty in its field, China has embarked on the path of poverty reduction, supporting the leadership of the CPC, and has accumulated several experiences, including including a people-centered philosophy, emphasizing poverty reduction in governance. , eradicate poverty through development, move forward with reality-based poverty reduction, let the poor take the lead and pool all resources to create synergy.

China’s approach can offer experience and options for other countries that wish to accelerate development and improve the quality of life of their people.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently congratulated President Xi on announcing China’s successful efforts to alleviate extreme poverty. This extraordinary result is a cause of hope and inspiration for the entire community of nations, said the UN chief.

While advancing poverty reduction in her country, China has always provided assistance to other developing countries to the best of its ability. For example, we created the China-UN Peace and Development Fund and the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, and helped establish agricultural technology demonstration centers in Africa, for the benefit of Africa. local population.

At the same time, China continued to seek greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the 2030 Agenda.

BIS cooperation has the potential to lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million out of moderate poverty, according to a World Bank report.

As one of the countries that have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the BIS and China, Barbados remains a longtime and true friend of China. China will continue to facilitate assistance to our friends, Barbados included, to jointly overcome the challenges of their social and economic development, either by providing vaccines and other PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic period or by strengthening the pragmatic cooperation in the post COVID-19 era, as its capacity allows.

With this, China and Barbados can move forward hand in hand on their ways to enable their peoples to quickly live prosperous lives, which will jointly contribute to the cause of poverty reduction for mankind and to building of a global community of a shared future without poverty, as proposed by HE President Xi Jinping at the 2015 World Forum on Poverty Reduction and Development!

Yan Xiusheng is Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Barbados.