We almost lost the nation’s grandfather, says Prince Andrew





British Queen Elizabeth has told her family that the death of her husband Prince Philip on Friday left a huge void in her life. In his first public statement since retiring from public life almost a year ago, Prince Andrew described his father’s death as a terrible loss. The Queen, as you might expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described this as having left a huge void in her life, but we family, loved ones come together to make sure we were there to support her, he said as he left a church service at the Royal Lodge of the Windsors. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. He was always someone you could go to and he always listened, so it’s a great loss. We have almost lost the nation’s grandfather. And I’m very sorry and I support my mom who probably feels it more than everyone else. Prince Andrew resigned permanently from all public office last May following allegations of sexual abuse and revelations about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Harry will return from the United States for his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday but his wife Meghan, who is pregnant, will remain in California. It will be the first time the prince has met his family face to face since he and his wife criticized them in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey last month. Prince Charles and Princess Anne paid tribute to their father in statements over the weekend and Prince Edwards ‘wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex told reporters in Windsor that Prince Philips’ death was very peaceful. It was good for him. It was so sweet. It was as if someone took him by the hand and he was gone, she said. Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for someone isn’t it? I think it’s so much easier for the person leaving than for the people left behind. Protocol Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 people will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor next Saturday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not come to allow as many family members as possible to be there. MPs will return to Westminster on Monday, a day earlier than scheduled, to pay tribute to Prince Philip. According to official guidelines on mourning protocol, MPs should wear black armbands in parliament until the funeral is over. Flags on public buildings will continue to fly at half mast during the week, although Buckingham Palace has urged the public not to congregate at royal residences to lay flowers or pay their respects. The BBC, which merged its radio and television channels for a few hours on Friday after news of the death was announced, also changed the schedules of several of its channels on Saturday and Sunday. There have been so many complaints that the company created a special form on its website for those who wanted to declare their dissatisfaction with the extent of the coverage.

