Jreeeng .. Jokowi and Megawati meet, the reshuffle is coming soon?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to change two nomenclatures within the Forward Indonesia cabinet. This decision received the blessing of the House of Representatives (DPR). The two nomenclatures combine the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture and form the Ministry of Investment. The nomenclature change project has in fact been detected since 2019. Jokowi even had the chance to discuss it during a cabinet meeting with the ministers.

Photo: Illustration of the Kemenristek building. Doc: Detikcom

Illustration of the Kemenristek building. Doc: Detikcom Photo: Illustration of the Kemenristek building. Doc: DetikcomIllustration of the Kemenristek building. Doc: Detikcom The cabinet reshuffle issue then exploded after parliament approved the nomenclature change plan. Reshuffle, has become a necessity. "We will just wait," said Hendrawan Supratikno, political leader of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party. At the inauguration of Science Techno Park at Hasanuddin University in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro then spoke after Jokowi's proposal regarding nomenclature changes. Bambang had admitted that his activity last weekend could have been his last working visit as minister. "Today is probably my last visit to the regions as Minister of Research and Technology," Bambang said. "Because according to the results of the plenary session of the DPR. Kemenristek will be merged with the Ministry of Education and Culture. This means that there are no more Kemenristek and no more regional visits to Menristek anywhere ", he explained. Bambang has been Minister of Research and Technology and head of the National Agency for Research on Innovation (BRIN) since October 20, 2019. During the Jokowi administration, Bambang had tasted a number of important positions. From October 27, 2014 to July 27, 2016, Bambang Brodjonegoro was Minister of Finance. Then from July 27, 2016 to October 20, 2019, he held the post of Minister of the PPN / Head of Bappenas.

