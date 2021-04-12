West Bengal election 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver speech to Bardhaman today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal to speak at a campaign rally in Bardhaman district on Monday. The BJP star activist will also address rallies today at the grounds of Kalyani University in Nadia district and in Barasat area in North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal has so far experienced four stages of the ballot. The fifth and sixth phase of voting will take place on April 17 and 22. The Election Commission announced that the 2021 West Bengal election would be held in eight phases. The 2021 West Bengal election results will be announced on May 2. A total of 45 constituencies will attend elections in the fifth phase. The sixth round of voting will take place in Assembly 43. During the seventh phase, voting will take place in 35 constituencies on April 26. The final round of elections will take place on April 29, when the remaining 35 constituencies go to the polls. .

