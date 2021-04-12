Chinese football leagues learn to live with failure

Photographer: STR / AFP

China’s top soccer league kicks off its 2021 campaign on April 20 without last year’s defending champion Jiangsu FC. The club is one of six be dissolved due to financial difficulties.

It is a growing problem. Last year, 11 of China’s 64 professional teams were expelled professional leagues for money issues, and five others voluntarily dissolved. Among them was Liaoning FC, a unique powerhouse that won 10 major trophies in the 1980s and 1990s, but failed to answer payroll for two consecutive years before its erasure.

Elsewhere, the dissolution of more than a third of a country’s professional teams in a single sport, including the title winners, would be a disaster. In China, this is almost certainly good news.

Chinese football has been troubled for decades. Corruption, match-fixing, illegal gambling and other forms of corruption have plagued sport since the 1990s. Financial difficulties have been persistent. Despite significant investments, the Chinese national team is almost as besieged as its league counterparts; he hasn’t reached a World Cup since 2002.

These problems have fueled the impatience of officials who equate the excellence of football with the status of a great power. In 2009, then-vice president Xi Jinping, an avowed football fan, told reporters that China was determined to “go to the highest level.” Over the next three years, he oversaw a crackdown on corruption that resulted in the incarceration of dozens of officials, players and referees. By the mid-2010s, the purge was largely over and Xi had become China’s most powerful leader in a generation.

One of the ways he used this power was to lead an effort to make China a “football superpowerBy 2050. Public funds for fields, youth education and foreign coaches have poured in across the country. It was the same for private species. The Chinese tycoons, sensing an opportunity to win Xi’s favor (while making portal and TV income), opened their wallets. Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has paid $ 192 million for a 50% stake in Guangzhou Evergrande (“It’s really cheap”, Ma declared), while Sinobo Land Co. bought 64% of Beijing Guoan for a valuation of over $ 800 million.

To align formations worthy of these awards, Chinese teams have started to outbid more established leagues for the best talent. In 2016, they collectively spent $ 366 million during the January-February transfer window – beating the English Premier League by almost $ 100 million. Among the bonuses they brought home were Brazilian stars Oscar and Hulk, who demanded fees exceeding $ 60 million.

It was an exciting time for Chinese fans. But the challenges soon became evident. First, the huge spending on foreign stars tended to marginalize promising local talent. Second, while football is hugely popular in China, the addition of world-class players has not suddenly led to the kinds of broadcast and licensing deals that pay big salaries in Europe. Few foreigners follow Chinese football and even fewer would be willing to pay for it. This puts the burden to support teams with rich patrons and sponsors who generally have other priorities (such as fighting corruption allegations).

These problems quickly escalated. The Chinese men’s team is now ranked 77th in the world – the same place where he stood April 2011 – and his chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup are not very good. Worse yet, a number of China’s vanity projects have turned into money-losing embarrassments. Ailing electronics company Suning.Com Co., owner of Jiangsu FC, announced in February that it would do so. refocus on retail. A month later, after failing to find a buyer, he close the club. Meanwhile, Chinese teams have had persistent problems paying their foreign stars; the 11 clubs disqualified from the competition last year all facing salary arrears.

There is no easy fix when the rot is this deep. But Chinese football authorities are adopting a few the obvious. They institute a self-preserving salary cap, for example, and force teams to remove business sponsors from their official names (Jiangsu FC was once Jiangsu Suning) to discourage patronage relationships. At the same time, they build relationships between clubs and schools in the hope of developing talent over the long term.

But perhaps the most important step is simply to recognize failure. Pruning non-buyout organizations with close ties to the state is not easy. Yet in recent years, China has embraced some limited creative destruction in other areas, including bankruptcy applied to public organizations. It requires the kind of public modesty that official China hates, especially when a national priority is at stake. But if China is determined to be a superpower in football, or whatever, the will to curbing her ambitions for long-term gain is the blow she should take.

