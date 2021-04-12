China’s shadow hangs over Boris Johnsons’ private G7 preparations

When diplomatic emissaries from the Group of Seven nations gathered near the end of last month to set the stage for the leaders’ summit in June, one problem repeatedly arose: What to do with China?

During three days of videoconferencing for their second so-called Sherpa meeting, officials from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and their European partners discussed topics ranging from human rights and international development trade and climate change, according to a report by diplomats. Of the reunion. China has played a role in many conversations.

Beijing being seen in different contexts as a partner, competitor or adversary or a combination of these, one participant summed up the challenge as finding a common position on how to relate to the world’s second largest economy. , said the diplomat. Another stressed that establishing a shared perspective is important because competition with Beijing will shape geopolitics for generations to come.

Some European government officials have warned of the danger of the G7 being seen as an anti-China alliance, particularly with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inviting India, Australia and South Korea, all of whom have a level of friction with Beijing, at that. years of reunion. Chinese officials have claimed the same, saying Beijing is being unfairly targeted as its economic and strategic influence grows.

But tensions between Beijing’s approach and the democratic values ​​that underpin the G7 are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, with an international review formed on the treatment of the Uyghur minority in northwest China and the United States. repression of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping applauds during the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 10. Tensions between Beijing’s approach and the democratic values ​​that underpin the G7 are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. | REUTERS

This year’s talks, like much of the international agenda, must therefore be defined by the one great power not at the table.

A spokesperson for the UK government, which takes over the G7 presidency this year, said the Sherpa meeting covered a range of topics from the COVID-19 pandemic and future health threats to gender equality and climate action. One North American official described China as a key issue that cuts across many topics.

One topic that highlighted the fault lines on China was the “public company statement, which the UK hopes will be one of the key outcomes of the leaders’ summit in Cornwall, England.”

The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Japan see the document as an opportunity to explicitly address what they see as unequal competition between democracies and undemocratic regimes, the diplomat aware of the discussions. Germany, France and Italy feared that such language would be seen as openly antagonistic in Beijing and instead wanted to praise the merits of democracy while maintaining a constructive attitude towards China.

“The majority would be in the direction of expressing more concern for China,” Kunihiko Miyake, former Japanese diplomat and now cabinet adviser to Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas, said in an interview. “We’re somewhere in the middle,” said Miyake, who is not directly involved in the G7 talks.

With South Africa also being invited to some sessions alongside representatives from Seoul, Canberra and New Delhi, some members of the larger group are also keen to see a reference to tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been involved in border scuffles with India, disputes over South China Sea reefs, imposed tariffs on Australian goods and flown military planes near Taiwan. South Korea had reservations about this.

US President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on April 6. The United States has argued for an investment program to rival the Chinas Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative, an idea President Joe Biden is weighing with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. | AFP-JIJI

The dilemma is particularly acute for Italy, which hosts this year’s meeting of the Group of 20 nations in October and is trying to put together an agenda that will include China. But all European members consider this to be a delicate balancing act.

European Union-China Investment Pact sealed last year hangs by thread in Beijing’s response to human rights sanctions targeting Chinese individuals and entities for alleged abuses of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated by imposing punitive measures on a number of MEPs. An EU official involved in negotiating the deal said it was unlikely to be ratified until China lifted the sanctions.

The EU has also struggled to maintain a united front on China, with several member states, like Hungary, buying vaccines in Beijing without approval from the European regulator. Hungary more recently announced that it would become the first EU country to host a Chinese university campus and criticized the decision to sanction Beijing for human rights violations.

Nonetheless, the EU and the US are now closer to a common approach in Beijing than was the case under former US President Donald Trump. They set up a forum to discuss all matters relating to China, and a recent agreement to suspend aircraft tariffs was motivated in part by national security considerations and an understanding that hitting each other on sanctions while China was producing planes with government subsidies did not make sense. .

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at the Liberal Democratic Party’s annual convention in Tokyo on March 21. Japan is concerned about China, but worried that the G7 is using language that openly opposes Beijing. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

During a trip to Brussels last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would not force its allies to make a “choice between themselves or us” with China. “We know that our allies have a complex relationship with China that will not always align perfectly with ours. But we have to tackle these challenges together, he said.

Other issues that China featured at the G7 Sherpa meeting included economics, trade and technology, and how to push back “Beijing vaccine diplomacy.”

In a discussion of Beijing’s growing role in international development, the United States argued for an investment program to rival the Chinas Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative, an idea that President Joe Biden evaluates with Suga.

There was also a consensus that global trade rules need to be revised as they do not reflect reality, especially with regard to China. One official said the G7 cannot demand that other countries embrace their values, but can insist that others trade like them.