West turns up the pressure on Erdogan





All the activity on the international front that we observed last Tuesday obviously concerns us since it included the official visit of the Greek prime ministers to Libya. We also had an almost simultaneous visit by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghis to the same country and a trip to Ankara by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, not to mention the announcement by the US State Departments targeted sanctions against the Turkish State Army. the public procurement agency and four of its senior officials. In the meantime, we have also witnessed a sharp rise in tensions on the Donbass front between Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Are all these developments linked? Yes. They are all part of the policy shift in Washington, signaled by the Biden administrations’ decision to take over the reins of the Western world, align all the countries he believes belong to that camp behind the United States, and reactivate its presence in Europe, the Middle East and other regions of the world. This mobilization obviously aims to: a) deal with geopolitical and economic rivals China and Russia, and b) thwart their links with other countries (Germany, Russia or anyone else) or blocs (like the ‘European Union). The United States has returned in this new cold war to the tactic of exposing human and civil rights violations and highlighting the democratic deficit in China, Russia and other countries, such as Turkey, who are in the same playing field. This is a proven recipe that was applied by the Carter administration (with Zbigniew Brzezinski as national security adviser), putting the USSR in a very difficult situation and contributing to its downfall. . The return of this tactic has so far worked in favor of the Greeks in terms of disputes with Turkey. Washington firmly wants Turkey in the Western camp and is making no secret of it. It is seriously undermined by the close ties at various levels between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, following the acquisition of the S-400 missile defense system and the trend of the Turkish establishment to swing between the different parts. , to the threatening position towards neighbors like Israel (a very important factor). By invoking the suppression of human and democratic rights and by imposing sanctions, Washington also forced Europe, without any clear reaction from Germany, to harden its position vis-à-vis Ankara. This is clear from the comments of von der Leyen and Michel following their meeting with Erdogan. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has undoubtedly been encouraged to visit Libya, where the western camp is busy trying to curb the influence of Turkey and Russia. Now we have to see what Erdogan will do, especially given the pressure he is under in so many vital areas.

