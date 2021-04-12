Debt leaves poor money little: PM





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that his government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the rule of law in the country so that a uniform law system is applied to the weaker and more powerful segments of society .

He was taking to Mufti Raheem, Mohtamim from Jammia Rahimiya Karachi who called him, said a press release issued by the prime minister’s office on Sunday. The prime minister observed that a system of reward and punishment in offices could improve the system.

“It is a priority of the government to strengthen the rule of law by correcting the system which had facilitated the corrupt elements,” the prime minister said in the press release.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, opposition leader in the Sind Haleem Assembly Adil Shaikh, Rafi ud Din, Zubair Moti, Colonel (ret) Abdul Mughani and Kahlil ur Rehman Molakhail were also present. During the meeting, the Prime Minister’s vision on Madina state and increased foreign investment due to government business-friendly policies was also discussed.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the extension of the “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka na Soye program” to three towns in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad.

As part of this program, free food will be distributed through mobile kitchens to laborers, day laborers and low-income people who could not afford access to the government-run Panahgaah and Langarkhanas in partnership. with the private sector.

At a virtual event held simultaneously in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore and Peshawar, the Prime Minister along with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan started distributing food in the kitchens of the trucks of the three cities.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam which has become a new civilization in a very short time and that the Riyasat e Madina has established itself as a model of the rule of law. and service to humanity. He said that Allah’s blessings are poured out on those who feed the hungry and care for the poor.

Pakistan was among the top countries whose people donate an immense amount of charity, he noted.

He said that when he was considering establishing Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, doctors even told him that it was difficult to run the cancer hospital. Today, the hospital gives free treatment to 70% of cancer patients, he added. “We kept the promise with the people and gave free care to cancer patients and organized their food and accommodation.”

He said he first set up the cancer hospital in Lahore with Rs 700 million and that he had already spent Rs 50 billion for the treatment of people. The second cancer hospital has been built in Peshawar and the third will be built in Karachi.

The Pakistanis have donated money for the construction of the three hospitals, he said, adding that the same people would ensure the success of the Koi Bhooka Na Soye program and that there will be a network of these facilities across the country.

Imran Khan said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Panahgaahs were created for workers coming from other cities who had no place to stay overnight. They also get food in these Panahgaahs and save money to send it to their families back home. The Panahgaah network will also be expanded, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that there was little money left in the government to spend on the poor due to the huge debt. He said that the country’s economic situation is very difficult due to the high debts.

He said universal health insurance would be offered to the entire population of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. A citizen will have insurance of one million rupees to spend on his medical needs.

In the next phase, the network of hospitals will be expanded and further reforms will be undertaken in the health sector, he informed.

He congratulated the principal ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Sania Nishter and Saylani Trust for successfully managing the various components of the Ehsaas program, for organizing finances and ensuring transparency.

He urged people to give Zakat and donations in the month of Ramzan for different Ehsaas programs.

Under the new food program, four trucks in each city will distribute food between 500 and 1,000 people every day at specific service points.

Initially, the Prime Minister launched the Koi Bhooka na Soye program in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on March 10. So far, the mobile kitchens have served food to more than 38,000 people. The food was prepared in the kitchens of the trucks equipped with all the cooking utensils.

The Koi Bhooka na Soye program was part of the Prime Minister’s vision for the year 2021.

According to the Prime Minister, the program will ensure that no one goes hungry.

By the end of the year, the program will be further extended to different regions of the country.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Senator Sania Nishter briefed the participants on different aspects of the Ehsaas program.

She said on Monday that a bank account number would be announced so that philanthropists can deposit their charity amount into it.

PM decides to re-examine 155,000 complaints

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday decided to re-examine 55,000 citizen complaints registered from July 2020 to December 2020 on the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal.

Complaints will be reopened on a phased basis, a press release from the Prime Minister’s Performance Implementation Unit said. According to the prime minister’s office, senior government officials will re-examine the complaints.

When examining complaints, contact with the citizen concerned and the competent authority in the case will be made. In the first phase, cases of land disputes, public order and human rights will be reopened. About 68,000 complaints related to federal ministries and 53,000 from Punjab will be investigated. While 15,000 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,000 from Sindh, 1,800 from Balochistan and 1,200 from Islamabad will be included in the review.

The prime minister had made resolving the public’s concerns a priority, and reopening the cases was an effort to achieve that goal. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in the process of resolving citizens’ complaints.

Appeal from Saylani Trust delegation to PM

A Saylani Trust delegation called Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday and praised his government’s Ehsaas program “Meals on Wheels, No One Sleeps Hungry”.

Bashir Farooq, Afzal Chimdia, Manzar Alam, Farraukh Amin, Irfan Wahid, Salman Iqbal, Imtiaz Hussain and Yousaf Lakhani were included in the delegation, the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release. Farrukh Habib, Member of the National Assembly, was also present on the occasion.

The delegation offered its services in extending this program to other cities in the country.

The Prime Minister praised the Saylani Trust’s services to Ehsaas Langar Khana and the “No one sleeps hungry” initiative. He also assured the delegation of the full facilitation of the government during the extension of this program.

