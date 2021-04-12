Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to make Teeka Utsav a success





Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to set personal, social and administrative goals to make Teeka Utsav, a four-day national Covid vaccination campaign that started on Sunday, a success. In a message posted on the Narendra Modi app, the Prime Minister said that the Utsav, launched on the anniversary of the birth of social activist Jyotiba Phule and run until April 14 (anniversary of the birth of Bhimrao Ambedkar), is the start of another major war against Corona. . He also stressed the importance of personal and social hygiene. Everyone gets vaccinated whoever helps the less educated and the elderly, who cannot go and get vaccinated themselves. Everyone takes care of the one who is to help people who do not have the means or who do not know the facilities available for vaccination. Everyone except the one with the focus should be that I should wear a mask and that way I save myself and other people’s lives too, Modi said in her message to the nation. He said: Family members and members of society should create a micro-containment zone anywhere a positive Corona case has been reported. The PM stressed the importance of micro-containment zones in a densely populated country like India. The Center said lockdowns are not a solution and the way forward is through containment zones and nightly curfews, both of which must be decided by the local population and the administration. Modi said that if only one positive case is detected, it is important that those around get tested. In his speech to chief ministers last week, Modi said 30 people around a positive case should be tested.

The PM also called on society and administration to make every effort to vaccinate eligible people over 45 years old. He also insisted on the need to prevent vaccine wastage, saying that no dose should be wasted and the goal should be zero vaccine wastage. We need to move towards making optimal use of the country’s immunization capacity. It’s also a way to increase our capacity, Modi said, adding that success will be determined by our awareness of the micro-containment zone, by not leaving our homes except when needed, by vaccinating them. eligible and wearing masks and behavior appropriate to Covid.



