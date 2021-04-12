Access to “ hand washing ” attempts





Jakarta – Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Contrast) highlights the compilation of the presidential plan on past human rights solutions. KontraS offended the president’s promise Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on solving serious human rights cases in the past. Initially, KontraS raised the issue of Jokowi’s promise to resolve human rights cases on International Human Rights Day last year. The government is also considering reinstating the Truth Commission. In his speech on International Human Rights Day, President Joko Widodo said last year that he would take the necessary steps and be recognized by the international community to resolve cases of gross human rights violations. human rights in Indonesia. As a manifestation of this commitment, the Government, through Menkopolhukam Mahfud MD, also plans to “re-establish the Truth Disclosure Commission as one of the processes undertaken to resolve cases of serious human rights violations. ‘man without neglecting other mechanisms, both judicial and non-judicial, “KontraS said in a written statement, Monday (12/04/2021). In addition, the government is also preparing a draft presidential regulation on the presidential work unit for handling incidents of serious human rights violations through the non-judicial mechanism (RPerpres UKP-PPHB) 2021. “However, to date, no action has been taken by the Government in accordance with universal standards accepted by the international human rights community. Then, on March 12, 2021, the General Directorate of Human Rights, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights At its meeting, the rights of the Republic of Indonesia presented a plan to discuss the “bill on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (RUU KKR) and the draft presidential decree for the UKP, which focus on the recovery of victims of serious human rights violations “. he said. KontraS explained that the KKR Bill entered the Prolegnas 2020 cumulatively and that there had been a number of discussions regarding the academic paper and the project that tended to be sidelined. In this case, the Director General of Human Rights, in a coordination meeting with the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights and the Ministry of Political and Legal Affairs, concluded that the presidential decree UKP-PPHB should be prioritized and the discussion should be speeded up, so that the President can sign it immediately. See also “ Opening of the social assistance complaint message, KontraS invites the community to claim their rights ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

