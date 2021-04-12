Export ban of Remdesivir due to peak of Covid 19: this is what the Modi government told domestic manufacturers





Remdesivir exports: Amid the increase in coronavirus cases across the country, the central government led by Narendra Modi has decided to stop the export of the antiviral injection of remdesivir. The decision was made in light of the increased demand for remdesivir across the country. It was also decided to ban active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from antiviral injection until the situation improves. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: “To ensure easy access of the drug, which is used in the treatment of the coronavirus, to hospitals and patients, all domestic manufacturers of remdesivir have been asked to post details of their stockists and distributors on their websites,” said the Union Ministry of Health. Drug inspectors and other officers were tasked with checking inventory, verifying bad practices, and also taking other effective measures to curb hoarding and black marketing. State health secretaries will review this with respective state and UT drug inspectors, he said. “India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As of April 11, there are 11.08 active cases of lakh and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden increase in demand for it. remdesivir injection used in the treatment of COVID patients, ”the ministry mentioned. There is potential for further increase in this demand in the coming days, he said. Seven Indian companies are producing the injection under a voluntary license agreement with M / s. Gilead Sciences, United States. They have an installed capacity of around 38.80 lakh units per month, the ministry said. “In light of the above, the Indian government has banned exports of injectable remdesivir and remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) until the situation improves,” he said. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with domestic manufacturers to speed up production of the drug, he added. The Indian government has also informed states that the “ National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 ”, which is evidence-based, was developed after extensive interaction by a panel of experts and is is the guidance document for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. In the protocol, remdesivir is listed as an therapy, that is, where informed and shared decision-making is essential, in addition to taking note of the contraindications mentioned in the detailed guidelines, the ministry said. . States and UTs have been advised that these steps should again be communicated to all hospitals, both in the public and private sector, and compliance monitored, he added. With PTI inputs







