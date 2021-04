Wake up, GOP, Liz Cheney warns: Trump is still waging ‘war on the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) On Sunday called on her party to quit former President Donald Trump, saying in an interview with Face The Nation on CBS that he was peddling his old lies and continuing to wage war on the Constitution .

In an inflammatory speech Saturday at a fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago for the Republican National Committee, Trump once again baselessly claimed that the election was illegally stolen from him. He attacked former Vice President Mike Pence for lacking the courage to block the voters’ choice of President Joe Bidenas. He expressed no regret or remorse for the deadly Capitol Hill riot, The Washington Post reported.

The former president is using the same language he knows to have instigated the violence on Jan.6, Cheney said of the speech. As a party, we must focus on the future. We must focus on adopting the Constitution and not on the insurgency.

The election was not stolen, she said emphatically. A judicial process was in place. If you attack the judicial process and attack the rule of law, you are not defending the Constitution. You are at war with the Constitution, the lawmaker added. For us, as a party, we must adopt the Constitution and we must also come up with positive solutions.

Cheney also spoke about fellow Republican Matt Gaetz (Florida), calling the sex trafficking allegations against him disgusting.

Cheney said she would await the results of various investigations into her actions regarding possible sex trafficking of a young underage girl and her concerns about possible ethics violations. But she added that as a mother of daughters, the accusations are certainly sickening. Gaetz has denied all of the allegations made against him.

Gaetz slammed Cheney earlier this year after he voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurgency on Capitol Hill and held a rally in his state calling for his ouster.

Cheney wasn’t the only Republican upset by Trump’s speech.

Anything that divides is a concern and does not help us fight battles in Washington and at the state level, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Representative Adam Kinzinger (Illinois) tweeted about Trump’s attack in his speech on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Like a Stupid Son of a Bitch. Kinzinger sarcastically noted: Classy as always. He added: I remember when my fellow Republicans would have condemned this thing, but that was four years ago.

Chic as always. I remember when my fellow Republicans would have condemned this thing, but that was 4 years ago. https://t.co/U2pCNIImGt

– Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 11, 2021

