Politics
Briton Cameron breaks silence on Greensill and defends lobbying
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron broke his silence over the controversy over his lobbying forGreensill Capital, defending its actions while recognizing that there were “important lessons” to be learned.
“I thought it was fair for me to make representations on behalf of a company involved in the financing of a large number of UK companies,” Cameron said in a declaration running nearly 2000 words. “It was at a time of crisis for the UK economy, where everyone was looking for efficient ways to get money to businesses.”
Cameron and top Cabinet ministers have come under fire in recent weeks for their ties to Greensill, which specializes in supply chain invoice financing and collapsed last month.
A company adviser, Cameron lobbied Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to grant Greensill access to the UK’s pandemic support program. He also arranged a private meeting with Health Secretary Matthew Hancock, after which a Greensill payment scheme was used in the National Health Service, according to the Sunday Times.
UK controversy against Cameron Greensill grows as Hancock is lured
“In my dealings with the government, I did not violate any code of conduct or any government rule,” he said after the latest revelations.
Cameron also said that upon further reflection, there were “important lessons” to be learned about how former ministers and prime ministers interact with government, and that communications “should be done only through the most appropriate channels. more formal, so that it leaves room for misinterpretation. “
After that?
The question now is whether this statement will be enough to stem the political fallout for Boris Johnson’s Tory government. The scandal risked compromising two senior officials from the Prime Minister’s inner circle.
The Greensill affair has also fueled crony accusations against the Tories, adding to criticism of a lack of transparency in awarding contracts during the coronavirus pandemic. Many tenders were awarded without a competitive process and went to individuals or companies with ties to the Conservatives, the National Audit Office said in November.
“Every day brings new revelations about the crony culture at the heart of this Conservative government,” Bridget Phillipson, Labor Party shadow secretary to the Treasury, said in an email. “Thanks to David Cameron, Greensill appears to have had government since issue 10, including access to millions of pounds of public money.”
Lex Greensill’s dreams of a $ 7 billion empire unraveled in days (1)
The growing fallout from Cameron’s lobbying for Greensill comes ahead of the May 6 local and mayoral election, where Johnson’s Tories have an eight-point lead over the main opposition Labor Party, according to the latest YouGov poll. Johnson is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to Britain’s successful vaccination program, although the lobbying controversy may undermine the goodwill of voters.
Greensill’s demise has also put thousands of jobs in the UK at risk, as the future of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance companies – including steel mills in Britain – is uncertain without access to funding from Greensill. In his statement, Cameron said he feels “Desperately sorry” for those affected.
Cameron distanced himself from loans to GFG and Greensill Capital, pointing out that he was not on its board of directors and had not met founder Lex Greensill more than twice while he was Prime Minister.
He defended the direct nature of his contacts with the government, by text message and E-mail, saying it was necessary because ministers “welcomed information and dialogue in real time”.
“It was a period of national crisis with fears about companies’ access to credit,” he said. “Greensill Capital wanted to come up with a genuine and legitimate proposition to contribute to this.”
(Updates with more detail and context from the fifth paragraph.)
