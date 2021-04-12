The scientific committee will meet today and the cabinet will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tomorrow. Case increases will be discussed at both meetings. Whether there will be new measures, including the option of complete closure during Ramadan, will be clarified during these meetings and will shape the new decisions to be implemented during Ramadan. In both meetings, “Will there be a total closure during Ramadan?” With a definitive answer to the question, the final statement will be made on Tuesday by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The implementation should be based on strict rules and strict control like 6 months ago. Experts claim that social mobility will decrease due to Ramadan, and it would be appropriate to remove cases using this opportunity. After Ramadan, the bans are expected to continue during the festival.

Almost every province in Turkey Map Red was identity theft

It was learned that preparations were for the tourist season and there were plans to enter the season as a country with the number of cases under control. According to reports, the United Kingdom, Turkey sends more tourists to countries like Germany and Russia “code red” which will determine the countries. It is indicated that preparations have started on this matter. With the current figures of Turkey are intended to prevent the presence of countries at risk.

Tourist arrangement for complete closure

At the meetings held, experts say that with the effect of the new decisions to be taken, the cases will decrease by the end of April 2021, after the second half of May they will be relieved and the cases will decrease to 20 thousand . It is specified that the goal is to stay at the level of 10,000 cases during the summer months. (Nuray BABACAN)

One to two months of strict control policies will be implemented to correct Turkey’s report. It is specified that even if these countries do not directly impose a ban, they impose a 14-day quarantine obligation on their return to the countries they declare risky, which is a deterrent for tourists. If the reduction in the number of cases in Turkey, the serious shortage of the number of tourists would be worrying is expressed, would allow firmer decisions to be made.

Complete shutdown and shutdown options

In line with today’s recommendations from the Scientific Committee, which will discuss Ramadan measures to reduce the number of cases and deaths, new measures that can be taken in the Presidential Cabinet will meet tomorrow.

The reasons for the increase in the number of cases in the practice, new measures to be taken, the point reached in vaccine supply and home vaccination studies will be discussed in all aspects. Health Minister Fahrettin regarding you regarding general statements on the coronavirus husband of Turkey, Minister of Education and Minister of Interior Ziya Selcuk Suleyman Soylu, will brief. The most important item on the cabinet’s agenda, which will meet on Tuesday instead of Monday for the first time in a long time, will again be the fight against the coronavirus and the new measures that can be taken.

With Eid al-Fitr tightening measures until the end of the meeting, President Tayyip Erdogan’s speech stressed that Turkey’s entire “at rest” formula will be discussed.

Along with the increase in occupancy rates in hospitals, “collective visits” will be banned next month in order to reduce mobility, especially during iftar and sahur times, and to reduce the number of cases.

Interurban travel restrictions may arise

It will be on the agenda to impose restrictions on interurban travel in order to prevent transit of the province, especially during the feast of Ramadan, and to modify the duration of the curfews applied at certain hours on weekends. end and weekdays, taking into account iftar and sahur hours.

In addition, the food sections of cafes, restaurants, restaurants and shopping malls will only serve take out food during Ramadan.

There may be a time limitation in the public sector

Among the formulas being considered are the prohibition of mass iftars and sahur, and the restriction of visits to family and relatives, of the transition to progressive work in the public sector.

Online education can be reused

In very high-risk provinces, it is also planned to suspend face-to-face education, with the exception of students in 8th and 12th grade. It also aims to increase the vaccination rate of teachers by interrupting face-to-face teaching during Ramadan.