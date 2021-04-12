Party leadership is essential to the Chinese dream

MA XUEJING / CHINA DAILY



The Chinese Communist Party finally achieved its long-term goal of eradicating the country’s abject poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects last year.

How did the Party achieve this enormous success in a country which represents almost a fifth of the world’s population?

Based on its political philosophy, the Party adhered to people-centered governance and set itself the goal of meeting the ever-growing material and cultural needs of the people for a better life. It is this philosophy that also prompted the Party to give top priority to poverty alleviation work and strive to make China a modern socialist country.

It is the essence of socialism to eradicate poverty, improve people’s livelihoods and achieve common prosperity, President Xi Jinping said during the inspection of poverty alleviation works and in Fuping, Hebei Province, in December 2012.

For those in need, the Party and the government must pay special attention and care to them, do everything possible to help them, and we must always keep in mind the safety and well-being of the people. , and bring the warmth of the Party and the government to every home, Xi said these remarks reflect the Party’s people-centered philosophy that guides its work to alleviate poverty.

In times of war, Party-led poverty reduction work mostly combined economic construction in grassroots areas, and the mechanism used to reduce poverty was usually combined with the country’s economic system. After the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, China gradually established a relatively comprehensive social assistance system under the leadership of the Party. And after initiating reform and opening up in the late 1970s, the Party accelerated its work on poverty reduction and formed a leading group under the leadership of the State Council, the Chinese cabinet, the May 16, 1986, to coordinate national poverty reduction work.

Following the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China intensified its efforts to eradicate poverty and established a working mechanism with central authorities responsible for comprehensive planning, provincial governments assuming overall responsibility, and the governments of cities and counties implementing policies and providing strong institutional guarantees for poverty alleviation work.

In February, the highest authorities released a document detailing specific measures to assess the performance of provincial governments in the fight against poverty, which prompted senior officials to step up their efforts to eradicate poverty. The poverty reduction work under the leadership of the Party has been carried out by a set of institutions established after duly exploring multiple avenues.

The Party’s poverty reduction work has gone through a long and arduous process with twists and turns. Since the 18th Party Congress, an important feature of China’s poverty alleviation work has been development-oriented poverty reduction and poverty reduction, the former emphasizing good management and development. specific support, and the second focusing on accelerating economic development to eradicate poverty. It is these measures that have helped China eradicate abject poverty by the end of 2020.

Poverty reduction work is complex and laborious work, as every step and every detail requires coordination of policies across multiple departments and a lot of resources. For example, more than 3 million first-party secretaries and village leaders have been appointed across the country, and governments at all levels have allocated nearly 1.6 trillion yuan ($ 244.59 billion) as a special fund for poverty reduction. Some officials have even sacrificed their lives to make the fight against poverty a success.

The convening of a meeting in February to summarize poverty eradication activities marked the completion of the arduous task of eradicating absolute poverty. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be poverty in the country. In fact, since relative poverty still exists in China, we must use the results of poverty reduction to promote rural revitalization.

Since a number of families and individuals could fall back into poverty in the event of natural disasters, accidents or epidemics, the authorities should develop a long-term policy to further improve the social assistance system. . They must also improve the basic life support system and the medical assistance system, as well as the education, housing and employment sectors, and provide adequate assistance to the victims.

Poverty has had a strong impact on people’s lives throughout China’s 5,000-year history. Yet in the space of just a century, the Party has led the Chinese people to eradicate abject poverty through arduous efforts and intense struggles. It is not only a great contribution to Chinese civilization, but also a rare miracle in the history of mankind.

However, China still faces difficulties and problems on its way to become a great modern socialist country, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful. But the Party leadership and the hard work of the Chinese people will help the country realize this dream of national rejuvenation.

The author is a teacher at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

