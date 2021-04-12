Stock Futures Flat, Powell Says Economy Is At An Inflection Point





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Pool

Text size

Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today.

The shares are expected to open almost fully on Monday morning. On Sunday evening, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 9 points, or less than 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were also down less than 0.1%. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo Release Results Wednesday; Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group report Thursday; and the Kansas City Southern and Morgan Stanley report on Friday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index for March comes out Tuesday, the Census Bureau releases retail sales data for March on Thursday, and the University of Michigan releases its consumer confidence index for April on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy appears to be at an inflection point in an interview that aired 60 minutes this evening. We feel like we’re in a place where the economy is about to start growing much faster and job creation is happening much faster, he added. He attributed the expected growth to widespread immunizations and strong monetary policy support. Right now, the main risk to our economy is that the disease will spread again. It will be smart if people can continue to socially distance themselves and wear masks, he added. Powell will also speak about inflation and the steps the Federal Reserve and Congress have taken to recover from the pandemic in the interview.

New Hampshire and Oklahoma will allow non-residents to obtain Covid-19 vaccines, a trend that health experts hope other states will embrace as vaccine stocks become more abundant as more vaccines become available. variants of the virus will increase. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said residents of the state could start getting vaccinated on April 19, while Oklahoma began opening up vaccinations to foreigners on Thursday. All 50 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico have said they plan to meet President Bidens’ vaccine eligibility deadline for all adults by April 19. The United States administered a record 4.6 million vaccines on Saturday, but the seven-day average of new cases has increased by more than 15% in the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others during a speech to GOP donors on Saturday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He criticized McConnell for failing to defend him during the impeachment trial. He also said he was disappointed with former Vice President Mike Pence for not halting the certification of elections and criticized McConnells’ wife Elaine Chao for resigning as Transport Secretary shortly after the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Write to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos