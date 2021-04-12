Indo Barometer director encourages Jokowi-Prabowo against Empty Box 2024





Jakarta – Indo Barometer director M Qodari once again raised the idea of ​​’Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 ‘in which he supports President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a duet with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election. Qodari explained his reasons for implementing the idea of’ Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 ‘. In the Nesia Constitution webinar cited on Monday (12/04/2021), Qodari initially gave Warning that the idea he conveyed is not only a question of three presidential terms, but also more specifically ‘Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 ”. He acknowledged that this idea in turn requires an extension of the presidential term and an amendment to the 1945 Constitution. Qodari said Indonesia’s presidential election since 2014 has entered a new phase. According to him, the prospect of seeing the current presidential election cannot be the same as that of the presidential election of 2005 or 2010. “Then the current constellation and political support allows Jokowi and Prabowo to face the empty box in 2024. I think fighting the empty box will very, very, very significantly reduce political tensions,” Qodari said. Qodari spoke of the dangers of polarization issues in several regional leadership elections, including the 2019 presidential election. The polarization that occurred, he said, was slowly dividing Indonesia’s unity. . “The graffiti on the mosque has the nuances of SARA, I remember at that time I had goose bumps, no. Then there was even a phenomenon that people died being banned. to use them because they supported Ahok, ”Qodari said. Qodari was sure Jokowi-Prabowo will be supported by the grand coalition for 2024. The PAN, he said, would enter the cabinet immediately. “I dare say that the couple Jokowi Prabowo 2024 will be supported by a broad coalition … this one which is not official is because PAN is not yet in government but could enter soon,” Qodari said. “Because there was an interesting change earlier. BKPM will become the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Research and Technology will merge with the Minister of National Education. reshuffle and PAN can enter. If that happens, Jokowi-Prabowo will be faced with an empty box, ”he said. See also “ Charta Politika survey: Prabowo becomes strongest candidate for 2024 ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (gbr / tor)

