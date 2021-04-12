Modi in Dhaka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ two-day visit to Bangladesh in late March, his first since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, was marred by violent protests that claimed the lives of more than a dozen people. The disproportionate response of the security forces to the initial protest had a domino effect, as people came out in large numbers to various parts of the country to denounce the visit in defiance of the upper hand of the police.

The violence, widely reported around the world, grabbed the headlines of the Indian Prime Minister’s visit and diverted the spotlight from the substance that marks the Indo-Bangladesh relationship. Received at the airport by Prime Minister Hasina Wajid with members of his cabinet, a gesture that has been described as a special gesture from Dhaka, Modi was the guest of honor at Bangladesh’s 50th Independence Day celebrations as well as the 100th anniversary of Bangladesh. founder and first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman.

Modis’ visit followed a series of close interactions, starting with a virtual meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart in December 2020, the participation of a Bangladeshi military contingent of 122 members in the Parade of the Republic of India Day in January 2021 and a virtual inauguration of a friendship bridge on March 9.

A visit by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Dhaka on March 4 finalized the agenda for Modis’ visit with the Indian statement from the MEA describing the visit as an opportunity to take stock of the progress of bilateral relations.

As the recent violent protests have underlined, Sheikh Hasinas India’s policy (tilt towards Modi) suffers from the overwhelming lack of support. The events exposed the wide cracks in the declared policy and its voluntary acceptance by the people.

A large part of the Bangladeshi population has always harbored anti-Indian apprehensions, thwarted by the fraternal attitude of New Delhi. This resentment has gradually grown since the BJP government came to power.

As Shaheen Huq, a rights activist from Bangladesh, said in an interview with the BBC, anti-Indian sentiment has turned into anti-Modi sentiment in Bangladesh. Since coming to power, Modis has not only deepened community divisions, but has also aroused widespread resentment in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh.

The citizenship law introduced by Modi in 2019 as part of the BJP’s program to make India an exclusively Hindu country has also drawn much criticism in Bangladesh. Along with the National Registry of Citizens (NRC), the citizenship law reinforced Modis’ anti-Muslim credentials. Under the law, his government announced a policy to grant asylum to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, a move which has been denigrated by human rights activists as well as by civilians. Indian opposition parties.

Anti-Modi resentment in Bangladesh has been compounded by the BJP’s plan to deport unauthorized immigrants who have failed to prove their citizenship rights in Assam through legitimate documents.

India’s Interior Minister Amit Shahs said during an election campaign that illegal immigrants are termites that his government will pick up infiltrators one by one and throw them in the Bay of Bengal has caused a lot of anger in Bangladesh and led to the cancellation of several ministerial visits to New Delhi, effectively putting pro-Indian government Sheikh Hasina on the defensive.

Part of the Bangladeshi public also feels that the concessions offered by the Bangladeshi government have not been sufficiently reciprocal on the part of India, which takes the relationship between the two countries for granted. The lack of agreement on the settlement of water disputes between India and Bangladesh is a major concern for Bangladeshis. The two countries share the water of 54 rivers that flow upstream from India. With the exception of the Ganges, there was no deal, which means India can impose a huge cost on Dhaka due to its ability to regulate the flow of water.

Modi timed his visit to Bangladesh with elections in several states, including Assam and West Bengal which border Bangladesh. His visit and worship at an ancient Hindu temple outside Dhaka was aimed at galvanizing his base of political support in West Bengal.

India’s relations with Bangladesh, as well as with other countries in the region, should be localized and analyzed in the context of Modis’ neighborhood policy, which aims to give India a status of great power through the establishment of regional dominance.

Prior to his visit to India, Modi alluded to this policy in a tweet in which he said: “Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighborhood First Policy, and we are committed to deepening it and to diversify it further.

The Indian foreign policy establishment believes that the geostrategic (adoption of India by the United States) and geo-economic changes that are currently underway in the international order have created enormous opportunities for India. Modi, along this line of thinking, is better suited to capitalize on conditions, thanks to his base of unconditional support as well as his international charisma.

Intoxicated by the pride of the great powers, some commentators such as C Raja Mohan have gone so far as to describe Modis’ approach to foreign policy as the rise of the Third Republic, marking a break with the earlier phases of the politics of India, from independence to liberalization (First Republic) and the end of the cold war (Second Republic).

As the experts have pointed out, Modis’ policy in South Asia faces a daunting challenge from China and Pakistan. These structural limitations have narrowed the space for the Indian government to find its way into the big boys club despite its repeated efforts and even its willingness to become a proxy for Washington, thus creating a wide wedge between intent and Implementation.

The importance for Pakistan of calling the Indian bluff after Balakot is manifold and must be clearly internalized to understand the reasons for the recent phase of Indo-Pakistani relations. To begin with, it is an admission of India’s massive failure to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and strangle it economically through lobbying the FATF.

Although Modi may have argued for a second term purely on his Pakistan-bashing agenda, he clearly failed to change the terms of engagement with Islamabad. In addition to the humiliating border clashes that shattered Modis’ regional ambitions, China has transformed the geo-economic landscape of Greater South Asia through its connectivity and infrastructure projects.

Besides Pakistan, other regional partners working with China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Beijing has become one of the main players in Afghanistan and enjoys considerable influence in Kabul as well as with the Taliban.

China’s growing assertion in South Asia and beyond has added to Modis’ nightmares and explains why his government is placing increasing emphasis on a sub-regional initiative, known as the Gulf Initiative. of Bengal for multisectoral technical and economic cooperation (BIMSTEC).

India may make all the right rumors about its relationship with Dhaka, but the fact remains that its foreign policy approach towards Bangladesh betrays insensitivity and arrogance. New Delhis’ willingness to play the proxy role in the region reflects the Cold War mindset of its leaders which defies contemporary realities and is about to fail again.

The writer, a Chevening scholar, studied international journalism at the University of Sussex.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @ Amanat222