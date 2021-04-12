Donald Trump thinks coronavirus vaccine should be called Trumpcine





How Putin or Xi could blow it all up for Biden

GettyJoe Biden is on a roll. Its approval rating is higher than its predecessors ever were. Nearly three-quarters of Americans believe it is doing a good job dealing with the COVID pandemic. Sixty percent approve of his management of the economy. So it is time for him to start looking at what could go wrong and to divert his attention from our borders. It is no coincidence that the only area where Bidens’ ratings lag is at our southern border, where his efforts to address the issues exacerbated by his predecessor hit problem after problem, all amplified by the knowledge of desperate immigrants that Donald Trump is gone. it’s not the only place the world will come knocking on the door and, as Bidens’ predecessors know, the results are often problematic. Barack Obama was elected to get us out of the wars of George W. Bush and in his first year he discovered how difficult it would be and ended up increasing the level of our troops in Afghanistan (despite the objections of his vice-president). George Bush was doing well until September 11, 2001. Bill Clinton’s first foreign crisis also took place in his first year in office with the Battle of Mogadishu and the notorious Black Hawk Down incident. George HW Bush’s first year in office saw both the uprising and massacre in Tiananmen Square and a wave of revolutions in the crumbling Soviet Union satellite states that transformed the geopolitical landscape. , still the Americas’ most important international rivals, highlight the challenges ahead for Biden. Russia has increased the deployment of troops and military resources in the Crimean Peninsula and along the Russian-Ukrainian border in recent weeks. And China has stepped up its aggressive attitudes towards Taiwan and in the seas of southern and eastern China, which deeply concerns the Asian and American military leaders, as neither a Russian invasion of Ukraine nor a Chinese attack against Taiwan are not considered the most likely short-term consequence of their saber-slamming, it does not make these situations less risky. In either case, it is because the stakes for the United States, our interests and our allies are very high and our effective options are limited. It should also be noted that in both cases, the possibility of military action by our adversaries is not zero.In Ukraine, multiple recent diplomatic talks involving, in different combinations, the Russians, Ukrainians, Germans, the French, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been unproductive. Unsurprisingly, the Russians have said their actions should absolutely concern no one. Russia is not a threat to any country in the world. Also unsurprisingly, given their track record, their words were met with disbelief. The Ukrainian army is on alert. With respect to Taiwan and the disputed territory of the South and East China Sea, fears rest on years of gradual strengthening of Chinese capacities. The Chinese navy has been enlarged. Deployments and overflights in and around disputed areas have increased. Chinese rhetoric has ranged from without excuse to outright confrontation. Last month, the region’s top U.S. commander told a Senate hearing that he expected the threat to Taiwan to peak in the next six years. But serious problems seemed certain much earlier. Just days ago, China announced that its carrier group exercises near Taiwan would become regular events, and the United States responded with a visit by Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to the region for the second time this year. in Ukraine or China to intentionally or otherwise spark conflict around Taiwan or the disputed islands in the waters it claims, the consequences would be a major crisis. The Biden administration has been actively engaged on both fronts. The President met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a few days ago. Days earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart and said the United States supports Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. On a recent trip to Asia, the secretary of state made it clear that the United States will not tolerate Chinese coercion and aggression, and raised Chinese hackers when he called Taiwan a country. In bilateral meetings, the United States has emphasized these points. As recently as this week, the United States expressed solidarity with the Philippines in opposing the provocative encroachment of Chinese ships in Philippine waters. Russia Vladimir Putin and China Xi Jinping are testing, at least in one to some extent, the Biden administration to see how they will do it. respond to these threats. So far they have seen clarity and toughness resolved. But, in reality, whatever our declared statements and policies, the United States is unlikely to go directly into military action to defend either Ukraine or Taiwan. The potential risk of rapid escalation, major losses and global conflict is simply too high, which means Biden’s team must avoid these crises before they get to this. They must forge a united front with the allies to show that the negative repercussions of the aggression would be significant and that the United States will not be isolated. They must make it clear that there are red lines before the actual aggression that will trigger heavy penalties. They must stress that they will provide active support to strengthen the defense of all our allies in the region. They must increase military readiness in order to send a clear message. And above all, they must find diplomatic means to defuse these tensions: if they fail on any of these fronts, even without war, these conflicts could escalate to become major distractions, create tensions with the allies and / or produce an appearance. of weakness or ineffectiveness at home. So far, Biden and his team have made the right decisions. They particularly distinguished themselves from Trump by their embrace of both multilateralism and diplomacy and, at the same time, surprised some with the clarity and force of their responses to the Chinese and the Russians. is that the United States does not hold all the cards. A Putin seeking support at home can resort to his familiar ploy of seeking victory in Russia near abroad. Naval and air encounters in the China Quarter can easily produce accidental clashes and consequent escalation. China has also been more brutal in Hong Kong and its northwest recently, suggesting it is not very influenced by global public opinion. These aren’t the only potential international risks that could complicate President Biden’s life. North Korea remains a risk. Tensions in the Persian Gulf remain high. The likelihood of setbacks in Afghanistan as we push back our presence is also great. Additionally, the COVID pandemic is raging around the world, which could lead to a recession, vaccine strains, humanitarian crises and more. History and current reality work together to offer a compelling reminder, so if Joe Biden wants to build on his successes to date or keep his momentum on his domestic agenda, he will need to be alert to the kind of looming dangers in the world that have defeated even the most capable of his predecessors. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

