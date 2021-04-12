Initiatives like PM Pariksha Pe Charcha set new benchmarks for leadership in India

We live in a time of unprecedented challenges with our lives today filled with high decibel surround sound, be it global political issues, climate change, national elections, or the high stakes fight for lives and means. livelihood against a devastating pandemic. In the midst of this, we are missing many nuances that fuel hope and positivity.

This aspect struck home, when a student program was broadcast on television. Interestingly, the country’s PM has engaged in a dialogue with students who, having faced the toughest 12 months, are now in the unenviable throes of exam fever. India has seen seven years of Narendra Modi, but a new layer of unconventional leadership has been unveiled.

After all, it’s easy to be content with the kind of public support the Prime Minister enjoys, but he seems to have wisely chosen to use massive mass connection constructively. Whether it’s encouraging young people to believe in themselves at start-up and innovation or empathically leading the country in times of crisis, introducing the severity of the pandemic and persuading everyone to follow protection standards.

< class=""> It is interesting how, on the one hand, he dealt with the tasks at hand in a decisive way, because procrastination is a word that you rarely associate with Modi; he believes in rolling up sleeves and working. For years before his tenure, the status quo was not just the default, but the desired outcome for complex cases. But be it Jan Dhan, Section 370, GST, Ram Mandir, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, or punitive or diplomatic actions against cross-border aggression, Modi has created a new standard in addressing the issues of non-suspension.

Yet, on the other hand, his approach is unique and layered in using this earned capital, its influence and impact for more subtle benefit to society. It seems he sees his role not only as a political leader, limited to thinking only about politically expedient issues, but as a leader in tune with an essential world beyond political clichés. He has acquired a rare bond with people and puts it to good use in areas where it may be less noticeable but matters more.

Take, for example, his approach to children at a critical time. All children are naturally blessed to face life’s challenges with unique inherent strengths. Yet the expectations of our modern worlds rob them of their natural instincts, and often, rather than instilling belief in them, we let them bogged down under the pressure of exams. As parents, many of us struggle to balance our expectations with our child’s potential. Year after year, our consciousness is shaken by children who collapse under the stress of exams and are pressured into self-harm. Modi seems to care deeply about these related issues and give them time and attention.

A few days ago, at a time when families were catching up for early dinner or watching TV, the PM was part of their dynamic through inimitable interaction. Do not make political speeches, but talk and explore with them how to best manage this annual anxiety. Responding to questions from parents, teachers and children on exams, he responded with enthusiasm and empathy, clearly from the experience of continually facing the many exams that life has thrown up. It was not the first time that the PM had this conversation. This Pariksha Pe Charcha apparently experienced a continuous four-year race.

Exam stress, burden of expectations, parental attitudes One cannot easily think of a politician who last broached these topics in any country, let alone a PM in India. Still, Modi played the role of guide in a complex conversation involving several generations.

He gently berated parents for allowing a generation gap to form, he answered questions on topics that stakeholders in the education space want to discuss, and facilitated a much needed debate about needlessly stressful life. that children lead. From broadening the discussion to values ​​and sensitivity and inclusion of staff working at home to going beyond the academic curriculum and using stories, art to instill learning, then humorously enter the tiffin food vs junk food conundrum, the thorny question of what after 10th / 12th Standard to point out the dangers of being drawn to careers that promise instant spotlight and easy money, the Prime Minister was at his best.

There are very few who can warn parents to live out their unfulfilled dreams vicariously through their children. It’s a tricky arena to step into, but Modi has been seen doing this, displaying a rare ability to connect with issues below the surface without any political gain. This dialogue may appear to be aimed at students in academia, but may perhaps extend to a larger subset. The most significant journey of personal growth, expansion beyond defined roles, exploration of oneself and the world around them is relevant not only to students, but to a larger subset .

Swept away by some of the knowledgeable and seasoned folks, its discussions like Pariksha Pe Charcha and conversations like Mann Ki Baat, or books like Exam Warriors, which are in context and original in their construction. This consistency of commitment speaks of conviction, of action. Ultimately, beyond all the gargantuan governance and political tasks, these unconventional nuanced efforts add a rare dimension to Modi as a leader of the people and would set atypical benchmarks for future leadership in India. Because often, it’s not the mammoth but the big little nuances that really count.

