The Uyghur question between Ankara and Beijing / Turkey / Regions / Home page





Relations between Turkey and China are strengthening, as confirmed by the recent visit to Ankara of the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs. Relations are complicated, however, by the unresolved issue of Turkish-speaking Uyghurs repressed by Beijing

Political and economic relations, but also the fight against Covid-19: these are the main topics discussed between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to Ankara at the end of March.

During a diplomatic tour that took him to Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, the Chinese politician also passed through Turkey, sealing the strong relations forged by Ankara and Beijing over the past ten years. . More than 20 billion dollars per year in economic exchanges, high-level international collaborations as in management of the port of Taranto and Chinese investments of more than $ 2 billion in Turkey in key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, finance and telecommunications.

Relations between Ankara and Beijing are robust and are developing day by day, one could also say this in parallel with the deterioration of relations between Turkey and the European Union, mainly linked to the criticisms of the EU on rights issues. of man, who nevertheless does not scratch the commercial relationship between Ankara and Brussels.

Paradoxically, in relations between Turkey and China, it is the Turkish president who calls on Beijing to respect human rights. And that too is happening without affecting economic relations, at least for the time being.

The Uyghur question

“We have expressed our sensitivity and our opinions regarding the Uyghurs,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on March 25 in Ankara. In his Tweeter , in Turkish and English, Cavusoglu used the term Uyghur Turks to explicitly point out the fact, well known in Turkey, that the Uyghur population is of Turkic-speaking ethnicity.

Originally from a region of Central Asia that they themselves define East Turkistan, the Uyghurs also share the Muslim religion with the Turks as well as many dishes of their tradition. However, the word East Turkistan does not exist in Chinese maps. The region primarily inhabited by Uyghurs is officially called Xinjang, and the Beijing government has had a conflicted relationship with Uyghurs since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In fact, even before 1949, the Uyghurs made two attempts to create an independent state, succeeding only momentarily for a few years. Despite being officially recognized as one of the 56 minorities in the People’s Republic, Beijing has for years struggled against the Uyghur independence movement and continues a process of forced assimilation that has reached dramatic levels in recent years.

Complaints from the East Turkestan Human Rights Observatory

“To avoid admitting the human rights violations it commits against us, China resorts to disinformation,” said Nureddin Izbasar, a Uyghur who has lived for years in Istanbul, where he founded the East Turkistan Human Rights Observatory in 2019.

Izbasar reports that camps in Xinjang have officially opened to re-educate Uyghurs, where they are forced into actual captivity. He estimates that more than a million people are detained each year, citing rape, murder and children stolen from their families.

Describing the plight of his people, the chairman of the East Turkestan Human Rights Observatory even makes a comparison with the death camps of Nazi Germany. Erdogan himself used the term “genocide” to define the treatment of the Uyghur population over 10 years ago, when he was prime minister and the situation of Uyghurs was not that different than it is today.

At the time, few politicians in Europe could be heard using such harsh tones to criticize China for its treatment of Uyghurs. Today, Europe has a much clearer position to condemn Beijing over the Uyghur issue, as demonstrated sanctions recently imposed on China by the EU for this very reason.

Even the United States of the new Biden administration has criticized the Chinese government’s stance towards the Uyghurs, officially calling it “genocide.” The Turkish president, meanwhile, no longer uses that term and is establishing growing relations with the government in Beijing.

The term is instead used by Uyghurs living in Turkey nearly 60,000 people to whom Ankara grants hospitality and the right to express their anger against China. On the day of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit to Ankara, the Uyghurs were able to demonstrate publicly not only in the Turkish capital, but also in Istanbul, where most of their diaspora live in Turkish territory.

This is significant, given that Erdogan’s Turkey routinely bans or severely suppresses public manifestations of political dissent. The Turkish president’s silence on the Uyghur issue should not in fact be interpreted as a change of position in the name of economic interest.

Pressures on Ankara

According to the Turkish press, during the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister, Erdogan expressed his disapproval of Beijing’s policy against the Uyghurs. The day after the visit, the Turkish president publicly complained that China had promised to send 50 million doses of the Covid Sinovac vaccine to Turkey by the end of February out of a total of 100 million doses promised but the covenants were not fully respected. , and Erdogan assured that he raised the matter personally with Wang Yi.

According to Uyghurs in Turkey, the reason for the delay is Ankaras’ failure to ratify an agreement between Turkey and China for the extradition of Uyghurs considered to be terrorists by Beijing. Late last year, when Ankara agreed with Beijing to buy the Sinovac vaccine, the Chinese government ratified the Uyghur extradition agreement, while the Turkish parliament has yet to comment. The failure to deliver vaccines would therefore be a form of pressure exerted by China on Turkey.

“The Uyghurs living in Turkey now are very frightened by this extradition agreement,” said Nureddin Izbasar of the East Turkistan Human Rights Observatory. According to Izbasar, if Ankara ratifies the agreement, it could become a dangerous precedent for the governments of other Muslim states where the Uyghur diaspora is present, which see Turkey as a role model.

The text is currently being examined by the Committee on Justice and Human Rights of the Turkish Parliament and, in an attempt to dissuade parliamentarians from ratification, the Human Rights Observatory of East Turkestan has been in contact with all political parties present in the Turkish parliament. , with the exception of the Kemalists of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Although with the growth of political and economic relations, Erdogan has somewhat moderated Beijing’s criticism of the treatment of Uyghurs, the Turkish government’s position does not appear to have changed and the Uyghurs certainly hope that the Turkish administration can still them. protect. Meanwhile, the doses of the Sinovac vaccine are still slow to arrive.

Comments, whenever possible, are reviewed by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation may vary. Access our policy

Please enable JavaScript to display the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by