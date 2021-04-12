Japek elevated toll road changes name to MBZ as there is a street name for Jokowi in UAE





IDXChannel – The Jakarta Cikampek or Jakarta Cikampek II Elavated (Japek) elevated toll road officially changed its name this morning. The official name of the new toll road is Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed (MBZ). Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno said there were several reasons why Indonesia’s longest elevated toll road was called Jalan MBZ Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed. For example, because some time ago the United Arab Emirates (UEA) also gave the name of the president of the street Joko Widodo. The route from President Joko Widodo was given to the route from the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) to the Embassy complex. According to Pratikno, the name of this road is also a form of respect for the Indonesian people. “It should also be pointed out in advance that the street name of President Joko Widodo has also been proclaimed in Abu Dhabi, a strategic main road between the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and the Embassy complex. It is also a tribute to the Indonesian nation given by the government of the United Arab Emirates, especially MBZ. This is the context of this name change, ”he said at the inauguration ceremony for the name change of the Jakarta Cikampek toll road on Monday (12/04/2021). In addition, Pratikno continued, giving this mother was also because diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates were improving. Relations between the two countries have lasted for more than 45 years or since 1976. “Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates go back more than 45 years since 1976 and relations between the two countries and the nation are getting closer and closer in the social, cultural and economic fields,” he said. -he explains. The cooperation built by the two countries also goes from social and cultural to economic. In the economic sector, United Arab Emirates (UAE) investments are one of the largest investments in Indonesia. Not to mention that the UAE also provides considerable support to a sovereign wealth fund (SWF), called INA or Indonesia Investment Authority. It is estimated that SWF received an injection of funds from the United Arab Emirates of approximately IDR 144 trillion. “In the economic sector, UAE investments are one of the largest investments in Indonesia both in infrastructure and in supporting large volumes of SWFs,” he explained. (RAMA)







