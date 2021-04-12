India’s active cases cross 11 lakh mark for the first time; PM says ‘Tika Utsav’ vaccine is launched – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Active COVID-19 cases in India crossed 11 lakh mark for the first time after a record high of more than 1.5 lakh in new infections, threatening to stretch health infrastructure to the brink, while a massive vaccination campaign, voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the start of another major war against the coronavirus, was launched on Sunday.

Active workload was at its highest level at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020 and had dropped to 135,926 on February 12, 2021, before rising again.

Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala – together account for 70.82% of the active COVID-19 cases in India, while Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57%, the ministry said. Union health.

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are on an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more hospitals for COVID patients and taking action to address any shortage of medical supplies, in addition to improving the brakes on the movement of people.

The Center announced an export ban on Remdesivir, used in the treatment of coronavirus, and its active pharmaceutical ingredients.

He also asked all domestic manufacturers to post details of their stockists and distributors on their websites.

There have been reports of drug shortages in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1,33,58,805, and the death toll rose to 1,69,275 with 839 new daily deaths, the highest since October 18, 2020, according to the data released. day by the Ministry of Health Sunday morning.

The total number of active cases has risen to 11 08 087 and now represents 8.29% of the country’s total infections.

According to a count from the PTI, the total number of cases rose to 1,35,09,746 by Sunday evening, with 11,89,238 active cases.

As the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10 crore after 85 days, the “ Tika Utsav ” or a special “ vaccination festival ” began until April 14.

“Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should receive the vaccine, and for that, society and the administration must make every effort,” Prime Minister Modi said, advocating for “zero vaccine waste” and urging people to adopt behavior appropriate to COVID.

“This festival is, in a way, the start of another major war against the crown. We need to put special emphasis on personal hygiene as well as social hygiene,” he said.

When the special campaign was launched, Congress and some other parties called for an export ban on the vaccines, citing complaints of shortages by states and the removal of the age restriction for those eligible for the vaccine. Currently, people over 45 can be vaccinated.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have officially informed the Center about the rapid depletion of their COVID-19 vaccine stocks, while Chhattisgarh and Odisha said they too are facing a similar shortage.

In Odisha, authorities said at least 900 session sites remained closed on Sunday due to the COVID-19 vaccine shortage, while the West Bengal official said several hospitals had either stopped the vaccination campaign, or use the limited stock available.

The Center had previously claimed that there was no shortage of vaccines and that the performance of some of these states in the immunization exercise was below average.

Among the states with an increasing graph of new daily cases are Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal .

Most of those states have reimposed restrictions, including school closures, nighttime curfews, weekend and local closures, while ruling out a full lockdown.

But as the latest wave of patients continues to flood hospitals, there are signs of rethinking.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal said a lockdown would be the only option if infections do not abate and the health system shows signs of collapse.

Kejriwal said on Sunday that the COVID-19 situation in the nation’s capital was “very serious”. On Sunday, the city recorded 10,774 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day peak to date, with 48 additional deaths.

“The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave,” he told a press conference, and urged people not to go out unless there is urgent work.

The chief minister said his government did not want to impose the lockdown on Delhi, but that such a situation could arise if there is a rush to hospitals and beds are not available for serious patients.

“We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and the situation of the hospitals is under control, it will not be necessary to impose the lockdown on Delhi. But, if the beds in the hospitals are insufficient and are not available, the lockdown may need to be enforced, ”he said.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder meeting held virtually to discuss the state’s COVID-19 situation on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The number of patients is growing so rapidly that if we don’t decide on a lockdown today, a lockdown-like situation will automatically happen tomorrow,” he said.

The state, which has already announced a series of restrictions including a nighttime curfew, recorded 63,294 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, its largest increase in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As the number of active cases hits a new high, states grapple with pressure on healthcare facilities.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, relatives of patients have posted videos and social media posts complaining about the shortage of beds and key drugs like Remdesivir.

Indore district doctor Dr BS Satya said the influx of patients to local hospitals was very high, adding that 70% of the 6,800 beds were occupied.

He said shipments of Remdesivir are arriving now and their distribution is going according to guidelines, while admitting that supply is an issue, which is hopefully expected to end soon.

Several areas of the state have seen worried people lining up outside drug stores for Remdesivir, a drug used as part of the treatment.

A senior Madhya Pradesh official said on Sunday that a large consignment of drugs had arrived and would be distributed to medical facilities as needed.

The Chhatttisgarh government has ordered that 80 percent of the total oxygen produced be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals.

The state health department issued a notification in this regard under the Epidemic Disease Act on Sunday.

Delhi government hospitals have been urged to hire fourth and fifth year MBBS students to meet the growing demand for manpower, while the tenure of senior and junior residents is extended and vacancies are filled, officials said.

The Punjab’s health department has asked private hospitals to postpone elective surgeries until April 30 to meet growing demand for beds and charge fixed rates by the government for treating coronavirus patients.

The government of Uttar Pradesh announced the imposition of a nighttime curfew in districts reporting more than 100 daily cases or 500 active cases and extended the closure of all schools until April 30.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was decided to perform at least one lakh-PCR test per day.

Prior to Navratri and Ramzan, the state government said no more than five people should be allowed to enter religious places.

The state recorded the highest peak on record in a single day with 15,353 cases, while 67 new deaths brought the toll to 9,152.

The government of Gujarat has already imposed restrictions on the movement of people overnight in 20 cities in the state, including Surat.

The latest wave of COVID-19 has also raised concerns about a repeat of the exodus of migrant workers from the most affected states.

Industry sources in Tamil Nadu said the industry was recovering from the shaking of the first wave of coronavirus, but now some workers are said to have left for their natives again early last week, fearing they might be blocked if a lockout was imposed.

A severe spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and talk of a “full lockdown” like last year, has made the number 3 national road bypassing the Madhya Pradesh shopping center, Indore, a prime route for suspicious migrants returning home to states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The number of motorcycles, black and yellow mini-trucks and rickshaws, swarming with migrants, has increased in recent days on a bypass road connected to this road, known as the Mumbai-Agra road.

“The virus outbreak has become very serious again in Mumbai. There could be a lockdown and it could, like last year, make us unemployed. So we decided to go home,” said Ramsharan Singh (40), who was on his return to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh by rickshaw.

While there are no clear answers to the COVID outbreak, top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, an extremely vulnerable population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events, and the decline in the guard are mainly to blame.

Virologists Shahid Jameel and T Jacob John said failure to follow COVID-19 protocol, including informing people that they must continue to take precautions even after being vaccinated, and a slow vaccination campaign are among the factors responsible.

Jameel said the interaction of mutants and vaccines over the next two months will decide the future of Covid in India and around the world.

The intensity of the outbreak also suggests that there were large numbers of susceptible people after the first wave, the director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University in Haryana told PTI.

The Center warned last week that the next four weeks were crucial.

In a blog to the people of the country, the Prime Minister urged them on Sunday to remember four things, including “each one, vaccinate one” – help those who are vaccinated, who are less educated and elderly and who cannot get vaccinated themselves. , and “everyone, take care of yourself” – helping those who cannot afford or do not know the facilities available for immunization.

He also spoke of “everyone but one,” saying the emphasis should be on wearing a mask in order to save yourself and others as well.

“Our success will be determined by our awareness of the micro containment zone. Our success will be determined by not leaving the house when there is no need to. Our success will also depend on whether we wear masks and follow suit. other rules, ”he said. adding that this will also depend on the vaccination of those eligible for the vaccine.