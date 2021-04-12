Authorities step up crackdown on cybercrime

[Photo/IC]



Xi instructs regulators to implement control measures to tackle online fraud

The judiciary and law enforcement have stepped up the crackdown on cybercrime following a significant increase in the number of cases last year.

Across China, 141,870 people suspected of cybercrime, including those committed via the internet and telecommunications channels, were prosecuted last year, an increase of 47.9% year-on-year, according to the latest data from the Procuratorate. supreme popular.

Fraud and online gambling accounted for 64.4% of cases.

Police detected 322,000 cases of telecommunications and online fraud last year, arresting 361,000 suspects, according to data from the Ministry of Public Security.

He said 1.6 million fraudulent websites had been blocked and 11,000 gangs had been arrested for crimes using phones or bank cards.

Losses of at least 187.6 billion yuan ($ 28.7 billion) involving 8.7 million potential victims were thus avoided.

Courts across the country concluded 33,000 cybercrime cases last year, including those related to fraud, pyramid schemes, gambling and slander.

President Xi Jinping on Friday called for the full implementation of law enforcement, prevention, regulation and control measures to decisively curb telecommunications and online fraud, urging regulators in sectors such as finance, telecommunications. and the Internet to shoulder the main responsibilities.

He also stressed the need to improve the legal system, public awareness and international cooperation to eliminate the high incidences of these crimes and make new and larger contributions to open a new stage in building a China. peaceful and the rule of law.

Forensic and law enforcement agencies have faced many new types of scams in recent years, with criminals exploiting the development of internet technologies.

Figures from the higher prosecutor’s office showed that the number of cybercrime cases committed via overseas communication platforms and the darknet increased by 70% year-on-year in 2020, with the number of people traveling abroad for more than double the number of cybercrimes than in 2019.

Those involved in cybercrime were generally young, with low levels of education and low incomes, he said. Of those prosecuted for cybercrime last year, 90% had a high school diploma or less, and 67% were unemployed. The number of young suspects has increased 35.1 percent year over year.

The elderly and the young were more likely to fall victim to cybercrime, he said.

The highest prosecution said criminals often posed as officials of the procuratorate, courts and public security organs, pretended to befriend or offer refunds to people, or offered to increase the limits of credit cards to commit fraud.

Cases of money laundering for online gambling platforms, illegal collection of personal information, and disruption of online market order through malicious click farming were also important, he said.

Cybercrime generally had a relatively fixed division of criminal labor, he said, with different groups tasked with offering technical support, collecting personal information, committing fraud or running casinos and laundering money. money received.

The higher prosecutor’s office said about a quarter of online fraud cases targeted specific groups. Criminals used people’s personal information to analyze the psychological characteristics of targets and fabricated personalized fraud scenarios to lure victims.

Prosecutors prosecuted 6,033 people last year for breaching personal information. Another 14,700 people have been brought to justice for crimes such as the illegal use of information networks and offering assistance to criminal activities in these networks.

Last year, the higher prosecutor’s office established a group to provide research and advice on cybercrime suppression and cybersecurity protection, and the group formulated 65 standards for investigating and charging cybercrime suspects.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate has also stepped up its efforts to tackle financial crimes, online slander, and the illegal buying or selling of bank cards and mobile phone cards, and worked with relevant departments to improve governance. from the Internet.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese Cyberspace Administration have launched a big data platform, application and fraud alert hotline to intercept and block fraudulent content. A total of 140 million phone calls and 870 million text messages involved in fraudulent activity were intercepted.

The country’s central bank and telecommunications regulators and operators have also launched special campaigns to fill in the gaps and correct bad practices in order to tackle fraud at its source.

The ministry said big data analytics will be enforced, regulations will be tightened, and special campaigns will be launched to crack down on criminal networks that sell personal data, develop fraudulent websites and create financial channels for money laundering. ‘silver.

He said police nationwide arrested more than 5,900 suspects and seized more than 134,000 phone and bank cards between October and April 2, effectively cracking down on telecommunications network fraud at the source.

Xinhua contributed to this story.