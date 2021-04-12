Buzdar launches food distribution program in Lahore, Faisalabad – Pakistan





LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Sunday launched a Mobile Lungar program in two major cities in the province – Lahore and Faisalabad – in accordance with the programs of Prime Minister Ehsaas Koee Bhooka Na Soy.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the program and sent food trucks to four different routes from Lahore.The first route is from Thokar Niaz Beg to Data Darbar to meet the needs of Multan Chungi, Mandi Stop, Chowk Yateem Khana and Chauburji , the second includes the Ring Road, Station, Do Moria Pul, Badami Bagh Auto Parts Market, Masti Gate, General Bus Stand, Sabzi Mandi and Niazi Chowk, the third covering Ghari Shahoo, Co-op Store, Shalamar, Darogay Wala and Shadipura, while the fourth has areas like Lakshmi Chowk, Mayo Chowk Hospital, Shah Aalam Market, Dalgaraan Chowk, and Dehli Gate.

The chief minister said that approximately 10,000 lunch boxes will be distributed daily on these routes. In addition, two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes per day in different areas of Faisalabad.

Stating that feeding others is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as well as a Punjabis tradition, Buzdar said his government started the program as a result of Prime Minister Imran Khans Koee Bhooka Na Soy’s project.

He said trucks in Lahore and Faisalabad would provide lunch boxes to the poor with the utmost respect, especially workers and passengers. A hygienic and quality iftar would also be offered to the poor on these roads during Ramazan.

The chief minister said the meal service will also be launched in other towns in Punjab. In the second phase, he said, mobile kitchen units would also be set up where food would be cooked and distributed.

He congratulated the Sailani Welfare Trust and relevant departments for the successful launch of the program and said that the establishment of Pannah Gahs (shelters) and chaplaincies was the first concrete step towards establishing the state of Medina. .

Participants also witnessed the inaugural ceremonies of the Koee Bhooka Na Soy program live in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Faisalabad and listened to the speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Posted in Dawn on April 12, 2021

