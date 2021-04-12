PTI official says lawmakers supporting Tareen rebelled against party – Newspaper





RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistani MPs Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), MPAs and other members who joined the dinner hosted by separated party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in his support actually revolted against the party former party district chairman Rana Raheel said. Ahmed Khan here on Sunday.

Khan, also coordinator of the district food control committee, gathered more than 100 former party workers in his office to support Prime Minister Imran Khan, condemn the act of local parliamentarians loyal to Mr. Tareen and organize a protest at the city bridge which was later canceled.

Responding to questions from reporters, Khan alleged that Liaquatpur tehsil MP Makhdoom Mobeen Ahmed and the RYK Javed Warraich not only announced their support for Tareen, but also polled for Yousuf Raza Gillani in the senatorial elections.

He added that MPA Asif Majeed and Sadiqabad city member Sajjad Warraich were also present at the Tareens dinner, adding that all of these parliamentarians wanted relief (NRO) from the prime minister after blackmailing him. A person disqualified by the court wanted to disqualify parliamentarians who opposed the party on his instructions.

When contacted, MPA Majeed claimed he went to the Tareens dinner purely because of his friendship with the party leader. He said it was impossible for Tareen to leave the PTI for another party because he was already disqualified and his change will discourage PTI workers.

MNA Warraich could not be contacted as his cell phone was turned off, while MNA Ahmed did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Posted in Dawn on April 12, 2021

