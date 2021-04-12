Boris Johnson’s Madness Guardian: A Plan to Divide and Mismanage | Boris Johnson

In a modern democracy, using raw power to frustrate opponents is neither democratic nor sensible. If the demands are ignored, the pressure builds up and ends up undermining political legitimacy. Boris Johnson thinks his majority in the Commons, elected by one-round majority vote, can defy such logic. It is a reckless strategy. Rather than think about how the country should be ruled when nationalism gains popularity, Mr Johnson aims to exploit an English version of it in the Super Thursday election in May. These polls will therefore focus on tactical advances, which do not answer the question of what kind of modern state the UK should be.

At the heart of much of today’s debate is that in England the center unambiguously sees itself as responsible. English councils are status creatures. Their powers can be changed or removed by the central government. But outside of England, there are competing interpretations of what is constraining the UK executive. These were exacerbated by the rise of nationalist sentiment in England, Wales and Scotland.

Separatism avoids crucial questions about the nature of future relations between states. Such escapes led Mr Johnson, riding the tiger of English nationalism, to draw a border in the Irish Sea when he reached a Brexit deal. The move contributed to nights of riots in Northern Ireland and is one that the PM apparently feels unable to return for fear, perhaps, of being exposed as a cover-up.

The center once cautiously marched outside England, wary of dividing the peoples into nationalists and unionists. History is littered with mistakes from the past. Mr Johnson seems to be in the habit of repeating them. Last year, James mitchell from the University of Edinburgh wrote that to prevent a hostile Westminster from abolishing or removing the powers of Holyrood against the will of the Scottish public would require a major overhaul of the whole [UK] constitution comprising a written and justiciable constitution. Given the weight of Great Britain, such a document would be welcome. But there is no sign of it emerging.

After Covid, the British state must embark on a constitutional journey. A federal Britain, in which every part of the state is treated the same or at least in a largely similar way, is an attractive solution. destination. But there is considerable work to be done to convince the public in every part of the UK of the merits of this case and to produce a scheme it would gain broad support. These tasks must be contrasted with the view of some parts of the Conservative Party that decentralization is a political hiccup that will go away if one takes a deep breath and pretends not to be there.

Mr. Johnson does want to to empower governments that might end up being controlled by their adversaries. Tony Travers of the London School of Economics Noted that promises that communities could regain control were denied during the pandemic by centralized interventions in England, often with poor results. A plan to transfer power to cities and regions in England, planned for last September, has not yet seen the light of day. Rather than giving England’s local government more control over budgets, the Treasury is offering pots of money that disproportionately end up in the Tory fringe seats.

There are few states in Europe today with the same borders they had a century ago. The UK’s current borders are only a century old. To keep them intact, the power must be diffused and not concentrated.

A pro-independence majority in Edinburgh and a breakthrough by Plaid Cymru should provoke thought throughout a disunited kingdom. The legislatures of Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast argue for English assemblies of a more regional and less national character. No 10 should accept decentralization, and do it fully.